The 5 Most Wearable Fashion Trends For 2019

1. Trend: Neutral Tones

While last year we saw all shades of saturated colour at all the big fashion shows, in 2019 hues are going more neutral — think beige, grey, white and khaki green. Designers like Burberry, Dior and Max Mara all sent multiple monochrome earth tones down their spring runways. To put a fashionable spin on these shades, try pairing different neutral tones together or wearing all one shade (including shoes and accessories).

2. Eloquii

Turtleneck with Tie Detail, $60, eloquii.com

3. Uniqlo

Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater, $100, uniqlo.com

4. H&M

5. Joe Fresh

Women+ Tencel Shirt Dress, $39, joefresh.com

6. Club Monaco

Kyosti Sweater Dress, $288, clubmonaco.com

7. Trend: Yellow

On the other end of the spectrum, one vibrant hue stood out from the rest on the spring runways at Rochas, Erdem and Marc Jacobs: yellow. We know yellow isn’t the *easiest* shade to wear, but the good news is that all shades of the cheery hue are trendy, from sunshine to mustard. If yellow still scares you, try incorporating the shade into your wardrobe by way of accessories, like a bag or earring.

8. Zara

9. Loft Plus

Velvet Button Ruffle Top, $50, loft.com

10. L&L

Wide Leg Pant, $69, additionelle.com

11. Poppy and Peonies

12. Jeffrey Campbell

Charlin Point Toe Mules, $147, shopbop.com

13. Trend: Chunky Sneakers

Runners are having a moment and one throwback style in particular has emerged as one of the biggest shoe trends for 2019. Chunky retro-style sneakers have been popular with celebrities for a while now and the style also popped up on the spring runways at Coach and Anna Sui. The best thing about this trend? They are super comfy and can be paired with basically everything in your closet.

14. Nike

M2K Tekno Sneakers, $140, nike.com

15. FILA

16. Adidas

17. New Balance

18. Aldo

19. Trend: Prairie Dresses

We first spotted prairie-style frocks in the summer on the street style set and the trend has taken off from there. Designers like John Galliano, Batsheva and A.P.C. all sent feminine, vintage-esque dresses down their runways. If you want to test drive this trend, a few key things to look for are ruffles, high necks and floral prints. You can even wear it through the winter season — just pair with knee-high boots and a cozy sweater.

20. Anthropologie

Mariah Satin Dress, $200, anthropologie.com

21. Free People

Rare Feelings Maxi Dress, $197, freepeople.com

22. Wilfred by Aritzia

23. Violeta by Mango

Floral Print Dress, $130, mango.com

24. Missguided Plus

Tie Neck Prairie Mini Dress, $74, asos.com

25. Trend: Tone On Tone

This trend — wearing different pieces in the same colour — has been a celeb fave for quite some time. (Meghan Markle is known for dressing in all one tone.) Brandon Maxwell, Chanel and Hermès all had plenty of monochromatic looks in their spring shows, with tonal tops, skirts and accessories. Thankfully, there’s no rules with this trend so you can wear it with any colour. Try playing around with different textures to make your tone-on-tone pieces really stand out.

26. J.Crew

27. Winners

Silk Slip Skirt, $80, winners.ca

28. Violeta by Mango

Flowy Suit Blazer, $180, mango.com

29. Violeta by Mango

30. H&M

31. Le Chateau