PC Optimum is Giving Away 60,000,000 Points in October

Between the start of the school year, shopping for a new back-to-the-office wardrobe and the holiday season on the horizon, many Canadians are feeling a financial pinch. We’re all looking for ways to save, and for technology that will help simplify our busy lives. Luckily, one of Canada’s most trusted loyalty programs is giving shoppers the chance to win big this month. PC Optimum has launched its Scan to Win contest. Canadians have the chance to win one of 60 prizes of 1,000,000 PC Optimum points throughout October. All you have to do is scan your PC Optimum app on your next qualifying purchase.
Entering the Scan to Win contest is as easy as it sounds. Download the PC Optimum app from the app store on your phone. Then scan your PC Optimum app whenever you make in-store or online purchases at Loblaw locations, including Joe Fresh, Shoppers Drug Mart, Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, No Frills and Valu-Mart.
PC Optimum makes shopping at over 4,500 Loblaw locations across the country affordable and convenient by helping Canadians to earn points as they spend (every $1 spent equates to 10 PC points). PC Optimum points never expire and are redeemable on future shopping trips for groceries and other lifestyle and beauty items.
How much in reward savings will 1,000,000 PC Optimum points get you? A whopping $1,000. That’s a few fall wardrobe additions for the family at Joe Fresh or a couple of weeks’ worth of groceries. Splurge on a trendy designer fragrance, some skin care products or even a Nintendo Switch console at Shoppers Drug Mart, or a cookware set or cozy armchair from Real Canadian Superstore.
Every Thursday, PC Optimum drops weekly offers unique to your shopping habits directly in the app. Earn extra points on the products you already buy and love. The more points accumulated, the more you’ll save on future purchases.
Of course, it’s tough to accumulate 1,000,000 PC Optimum points in one go, which is why the Scan to Win contest is such a big deal. Each week until the end of October, PC Optimum will announce 15 winners. So get the app, remember to scan and let the points roll in!