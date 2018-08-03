23 Ways To Use Juicy Garden Tomatoes

1. Tuscan white bean and tomato pasta
2. Herbed cherry tomatoes
Coated in olive oil, sugar, basil, oregano and parsley, these mixed tomatoes are a great addition to any charcuterie board. Get this herbed cherry tomatoes recipe.
3. Nigella Lawson’s tomato and horseradish salad
According to the domestic goddess herself, “One of the most gratifying things for a home cook is to scrummage a meal together out of leftovers.” So put those leftover horseradish and tomatoes to good use! Get Nigella Lawson’s tomato and horseradish salad recipe.
4. Heirloom tomato and roasted garlic tart
5. Tomato peach salad
6. Ricotta and green onion bruschetta
7. Grilled caprese pizza
8. Tomato and prosciutto open-faced sandwich
9. Tomato and grape summer salad
10. Spicy cherry tomato jam
11. Tomato-zucchini vegetable tarts
Quick, easy and super delicious, puff pastry appetizers are the best way to start a party — whether it’s a family barbecue or a Friday night with friends. Use this recipe as a guide and add your own creative spin based on whatever’s in season. Get this tomato-zucchini vegetable tart recipe.
12. Tomato-almond summer gazpacho soup
13. Pesto-burrata salad
Our fresh pesto recipe is key to this wonderful summer salad. Drizzle it over colourful sliced tomatoes and fresh burrata cheese. Get this pesto burrata salad recipe.
14. Chicken pesto pasta
15. Curtis Stone’s outdoor grilled cheese sandwiches with tomatoes and pesto
16. Fried-green-tomato salad
17. Heirloom caprese salad
18. Grilled salsa
Get fired up this season! A handful of unexpected ingredients on a hot grill can lead to surprisingly tasty grilled salsa. Get this grilled salsa recipe.
19. Summer garden salad
20. Modern margherita pizza
21. Charred cherry tomato bruschetta
22. Fresh herbed tomato sauce
Vine-ripened tomatoes, garden veggies and handfuls of fresh herbs make this sauce taste like summer in a jar. Use in lasagnas, with pasta or on pizza. Get this fresh herbed tomato sauce recipe.
23. Crisp melon and tomato salad
