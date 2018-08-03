23 Ways To Use Juicy Garden Tomatoes

1. Tuscan white bean and tomato pasta

Ready in less than 30 minutes, this pasta is topped with toasted bread crumbs for a bit of crunch. Get this Tuscan white bean and tomato pasta recipe.

2. Herbed cherry tomatoes

Coated in olive oil, sugar, basil, oregano and parsley, these mixed tomatoes are a great addition to any charcuterie board. Get this herbed cherry tomatoes recipe.

3. Nigella Lawson’s tomato and horseradish salad

According to the domestic goddess herself, “One of the most gratifying things for a home cook is to scrummage a meal together out of leftovers.” So put those leftover horseradish and tomatoes to good use! Get Nigella Lawson’s tomato and horseradish salad recipe.

4. Heirloom tomato and roasted garlic tart

This rustic tart makes fresh farmer’s market tomatoes the star. Get this heirloom tomato and roasted garlic tart recipe.

5. Tomato peach salad

Pair tomatoes with ripe peaches for the ultimate end-of-summer side dish. Get this tomato peach salad recipe.

6. Ricotta and green onion bruschetta

Charred tomatoes, creamy ricotta and a bright green onion and basil pesto make for a sophisticated, yet simple, summer appetizer. Get this ricotta and green onion bruschetta recipe.

7. Grilled caprese pizza

An ultra-simple grilled pizza inspired by one of our favourite summer salads. Get this grilled caprese pizza recipe.

8. Tomato and prosciutto open-faced sandwich

Toast aficionados, this one’s for you. Spread toasted sourdough with a creamy goat cheese mixture, then top with prosciutto and colourful tomato slices. Get this tomato and prosciutto open-faced sandwich recipe.

9. Tomato and grape summer salad

When sweet, juicy tomatoes are at their prime, follow this strict daily regimen: Buy, eat, repeat. Get this tomato and grape summer salad recipe.

10. Spicy cherry tomato jam

The secret is a dash (or two) or sriracha for a subtle kick of heat. Get this spicy cherry tomato jam recipe.

11. Tomato-zucchini vegetable tarts

Quick, easy and super delicious, puff pastry appetizers are the best way to start a party — whether it’s a family barbecue or a Friday night with friends. Use this recipe as a guide and add your own creative spin based on whatever’s in season. Get this tomato-zucchini vegetable tart recipe.

12. Tomato-almond summer gazpacho soup

Almonds and bread bring creaminess and body to this chilled soup. Serve with charcuterie for a Spanish-style supper. Get this tomato-almond summer gazpacho soup recipe.

13. Pesto-burrata salad

Our fresh pesto recipe is key to this wonderful summer salad. Drizzle it over colourful sliced tomatoes and fresh burrata cheese. Get this pesto burrata salad recipe.

14. Chicken pesto pasta

A colourful dish full of fibre and healthy tomatoes sure to make your skin glow and your company smile! Get this chicken pesto pasta recipe.

15. Curtis Stone’s outdoor grilled cheese sandwiches with tomatoes and pesto

“I bet that you never actually thought of actually firing up an outdoor grill for a grilled cheese, but this sandwich is a perfect balance of char, cheese, tomato and spice.” – Curtis Stone. Get his outdoor grilled cheese sandwiches with tomatoes and pesto recipe.

16. Fried-green-tomato salad

Panko-crusted green tomato, stacked with sweet red tomato and mixed salad greens, makes one impressive starter. Get this fried-green-tomato salad recipe.

17. Heirloom caprese salad

Enjoy a bit of rustic simplicity with a gorgeous salad course this summer. Get this heirloom caprese salad recipe.

18. Grilled salsa

Get fired up this season! A handful of unexpected ingredients on a hot grill can lead to surprisingly tasty grilled salsa. Get this grilled salsa recipe.

19. Summer garden salad

Fresh and light, this side salad is a great complement to freshly grilled trout. Get this summer garden salad recipe.

20. Modern margherita pizza

This easy vegetarian dish is our delicious twist on a classic. Get this modern margherita pizza recipe.

21. Charred cherry tomato bruschetta

A crunchy, grilled bruschetta made with a fresh baguette is an easy, go-to favourite that guests will love. Get this charred cherry tomato bruschetta recipe.

22. Fresh herbed tomato sauce

Vine-ripened tomatoes, garden veggies and handfuls of fresh herbs make this sauce taste like summer in a jar. Use in lasagnas, with pasta or on pizza. Get this fresh herbed tomato sauce recipe.

23. Crisp melon and tomato salad