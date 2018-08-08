14 Delicious Ways To Use Fresh Basil

1. In a side dish: grilled peach-basil caprese salad

Got lots of basil left? This grilled-peach caprese salad needs four cups worth. Serve with barbecued pork tenderloin. Get this balsamic-peach marinated pork tenderloin with caprese salad recipe.

2. In a salad: Thai basil and cilantro salad

Thai basil has a flavour closer to anise or licorice than sweet basil. Serve it with satay tofu skewers for a flavour explosion. Get this Thai basil and cilantro salad recipe.

3. In a salad roll: Melon, prosciutto salad rolls

The cantaloupe and honeydew add sweetness to these prosciutto salad rolls. A hint of basil rounds out the flavours. Get this cantaloupe, honeydew and prosciutto salad rolls recipe.

4. In pasta: One-pan pasta

Yes, it all cooks in one pot! This time-saving pasta is the perfect answer to rushed weeknight dinners. Get the one-pan pasta recipe.

5. In a classic recipe: Basil pesto

6. In a drink: Raspberry-basil mojito

Mix together mint, basil-infused sugar syrup, raspberries and rum — and a superb summer drink is born. Get this raspberry-basil mojito recipe.

7. On pizza: Grilled pizza

Transform your barbecue into a backyard pizza oven. (It’s the easiest, fastest, most-fun way to have pizza, we promise.) Before serving, sprinkle with fresh basil, and bon appétit! Get this grilled pizza recipe.

8. In the leftovers: Thai chicken rolls

These Thai chicken noodle rolls freshens up the leftovers from last night’s chicken and kale rice bowl. Get this Thai chicken rolls recipe.

9. In dessert: Strawberry and basil meringues

Light and airy, with a sweet chewy centre, these personal-sized desserts are a great way to showcase simple, elegant summer flavours. Our favourite: ripe strawberries and fresh basil. Get this strawberry and basil meringues recipe.

10. On your burgers: Fresh Italian burger

Stack it up with caramelized onions, arugula, a beef patty, black pepper cheese, pancetta, roasted tomatoes, basil and aioli between buns. Get this fresh Italian burger recipe.

11. In sandwiches: Strawberry tea sandwiches

Picnic-perfect. These summer tea sandwiches bring together sweet berries, fragrant basil and creamy cheese in an unforgettable afternoon snack. Get this strawberry tea sandwiches recipe.

12. In a fruit salad: Melon salad with burrata cheese

Fresh fruit comes alive under fresh mint, basil and creamy burrata cheese. Try it at your next Sunday brunch for a crowd-pleasing treat. Get this melon salad with burrata cheese recipe.

13. In soup: Easy Vietnamese beef pho

The fragrant soup lets the pressure cooker do most of the work. Then add noodles and garnishes (think sriracha, fresh lime, basil leaves — a handful! — mint, and bean sprouts), and get slurping. Get this Vietnamese beef pho recipe.

14. In a dinner side: Watermelon, feta and pistachio salad