14 Delicious Ways To Use Fresh Basil

If you have it in the garden — or bought a large bunch at the market — here’s how to use it all up, without any going to waste.

Don’t let your leftover basil turn to mush in your fridge. This vibrant herb can be used in all sorts of dishes, from soups and salads to cocktails and desserts. (You’ll be running out for more in no time.)

In a side dish: grilled peach-basil caprese salad
How to make no-cook shrimp, mango and avocado rolls
