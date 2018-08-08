14 Delicious Ways To Use Fresh Basil

1. In a side dish: grilled peach-basil caprese salad
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
2. In a salad: Thai basil and cilantro salad
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
3. In a salad roll: Melon, prosciutto salad rolls
Photo, Erik Putz.
4. In pasta: One-pan pasta
Photo, Sian Richards.
Yes, it all cooks in one pot! This time-saving pasta is the perfect answer to rushed weeknight dinners. Get the one-pan pasta recipe.
5. In a classic recipe: Basil pesto
6. In a drink: Raspberry-basil mojito
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
7. On pizza: Grilled pizza
Photo, Erik Putz.
Transform your barbecue into a backyard pizza oven. (It’s the easiest, fastest, most-fun way to have pizza, we promise.) Before serving, sprinkle with fresh basil, and bon appétit! Get this grilled pizza recipe.
8. In the leftovers: Thai chicken rolls
Photo, Erik Putz.
9. In dessert: Strawberry and basil meringues
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Light and airy, with a sweet chewy centre, these personal-sized desserts are a great way to showcase simple, elegant summer flavours. Our favourite: ripe strawberries and fresh basil. Get this strawberry and basil meringues recipe.
10. On your burgers: Fresh Italian burger
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Stack it up with caramelized onions, arugula, a beef patty, black pepper cheese, pancetta, roasted tomatoes, basil and aioli between buns. Get this fresh Italian burger recipe.
11. In sandwiches: Strawberry tea sandwiches
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Picnic-perfect. These summer tea sandwiches bring together sweet berries, fragrant basil and creamy cheese in an unforgettable afternoon snack. Get this strawberry tea sandwiches recipe.
12. In a fruit salad: Melon salad with burrata cheese
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
13. In soup: Easy Vietnamese beef pho
Photo, Angus Fergusson.
The fragrant soup lets the pressure cooker do most of the work. Then add noodles and garnishes (think sriracha, fresh lime, basil leaves — a handful! — mint, and bean sprouts), and get slurping. Get this Vietnamese beef pho recipe.
14. In a dinner side: Watermelon, feta and pistachio salad
Photo, Roberto Caruso.