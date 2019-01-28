15 Delicious Ways To Use A Package Of Ground Beef

1. Classic spaghetti and meatballs (1/2 package)

A pasta-night classic you can master on the first try. From the homemade sauce to tasty beef and pork meatballs, it’s a cozy meal you can enjoy any night of the week. Get the recipe for spaghetti and meatballs.

2. One-pan pizza pasta (1/2 package)

Pepperoni and a generous pinch of Italian seasoning are the keys to this pasta’s delicious flavour. Get the recipe for one-pan pizza pasta.

3. Turkish pides (1 package)

In Turkey, breakfast isn’t just a meal — it’s an event, filled with savoury spreads, cheese-studded salads and stuffed flatbreads known as pide. Ground beef and lamb are both traditional choices, but you can swap in spinach and feta for a vegetarian take. Get the recipe for Turkish pides.

4. Sloppy joes (1 package)

A messy, delicious family favourite! We added pickles to give these dinner sandwiches a little extra zip (you’ll like it — we promise). Get the recipe for sloppy joes.

5. Beef burrito bowls (1 package)

No need to wrap your burritos all the time — instead try layering the ingredients in bowls for a fancier finish. Get the recipe for beef burrito bowls.

6. Nordic meatballs with kale salad (1 package)

A dark, healthy salad is matched with Nordic-style meatballs and homemade rye croutons for a simple twist on dinner. Get the recipe for Nordic meatballs.

7. Pomegranate and spice beef wraps (1 1/2 packages)

Simple lettuce wraps that add an extra dose of crisp veggies to your plate, and great Mediterranean flavours. Get the recipe for pomegranate beef wraps.

8. Turkish pizza

Yesterday you made the pomegranate wraps, today it’s all about turning the leftovers into something amazing — like this Turkish pizza. Get the recipe for Turkish pizza.

9. Classic lasagna (1 package)

4 1/2 cups of meaty bolognese sauce goes into our classic lasagna — a classic comfort food that stays on our menu year-round. Get the recipe for classic lasagna.

10. Beef kebabs with herb salad (1 package)

Parsley, mint, cherry tomatoes, lemon juice and olive oil make the salad, and spiced kebabs with a yogurt drizzle make the main. Get the recipe for beef kebabs.

11. Saucy Swedish meatballs (1 package)

You could swing over to a certain big box retailer for these … or you could just whip up our version at home! (Because why leave the house if you don’t have to? Brrr.) Get our saucy Swedish meatballs recipe.

12. Speedy spaghetti bolognese (1 package)

Serve this classic with a crusty baguette and green salad for an easy weeknight crowd-pleaser. Get the recipe for spaghetti bolognese.

13. Saucy beef tacos (1 package)

Add another taco Tuesdat recipe to the books! Serve with pico de gallo salsa, tomatillo salsa, a sprinkle of grated mozzarella and a squeeze of lime. Get the recipe for saucy beef tacos.

14. Cottage pie with celery root mash (1 package)

Make this saucy pie tonight, and save the leftover mash for tomorrow’s dinner. Get the recipe for cottage pie.

15. Big batch Moroccan chili (1 1/2 packages)