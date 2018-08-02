Recipe Collections

18 Cool And Refreshing Watermelon Recipes

From fresh to frozen, sliced, diced, and puréed — you’ll be surprised how easy it is to use up that whole melon you committed to at the store.

Watermelon just scream summer, so enjoy this seasonal delight while you can and cool down with one of these recipes. With both sweet and savoury options, you’ll find something delicious to munch or sip on!

Salsa verde pork burgers with watermelon jicama salad
How to make watermelon sangria
