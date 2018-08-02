18 Cool And Refreshing Watermelon Recipes

1. Salsa verde pork burgers with watermelon jicama salad

The sweet watermelon and jicama salad adds a nice balance to the pork burger, which is topped with green salsa. Get this salsa verde pork burgers with watermelon jicama salad recipe.

2. Lime-chili salted watermelon

Salty, tangy, spicy and sweet—this snack has it all. Get this lime-chili salted watermelon recipe.

3. Watermelon quencher

It’s summer, you’ve worked hard and you deserve a drink. Kick back with our tequila watermelon cocktail, and enjoy the lazy-hazy days of the season. Get this watermelon quencher recipe.

4. Watermelon and cucumber salad

Watermelon at dinner instead of after? Mmm! We already love salads with slices of fruit such as apple or mango, and watermelon salads are even easier to make. Get this watermelon and cucumber salad recipe.

5. Shrimp and watermelon tostadas

Crunchy, zesty, fresh and lively, this modern shrimp starter is simply delicious! Get this shrimp and watermelon tostadas recipe.

6. Crisp melon and tomato salad

Take the season’s ripest, juiciest fruit to tasty new heights with this fragrant salad course. Get this crisp melon and tomato salad recipe.

7. Watermelon, feta and pistachio salad

Enjoy this dish as a freshing salad course, an afternoon snack, or a light lunch. Get this watermelon, feta and pistachio salad recipe.

8. Watermelon sangria

What fruit can’t be turned into a sangria? This is one of the most refreshing versions we’ve tried. Get this watermelon sangria recipe.

9. Chilled watermelon soup

This chilled soup is a great refresher or after-dinner treat. Get this chilled watermelon soup recipe.

10. Strawberry-watermelon limoncello ice pops

Savour summer with one of our boozy ice pops — they’ll make the perfect welcome “cocktail” for your next backyard barbecue. Get this strawberry-watermelon limoncello ice pops recipe.

11. Watermelon limeade

As simple as whirling watermelon, limoncello and lemon juice in a blender, once you’ve tried this fresh take on lemonade it will be gracing the patio table all summer long. Get this watermelon limeade recipe.

12. Watermelon granita

A granita is a cool and refreshing way to use up leftover watermelon. Serve in bowls, or have some fun and scoop it into martini glasses. Get this watermelon granita recipe.

13. Pineapple-watermelon salsa

A sweet and zesty salsa that balances out a spicy taco. Get this pineapple-watermelon salsa recipe.

14. Watermelon gazpacho

It takes just minutes to whirl up this refreshing twist on gazpacho. We’ve added chunks of sweet summery watermelon to the traditional tomato base that we created using vegetable cocktail juice — our secret ingredient. Get this watermelon gazpacho recipe.

15. Watermelon smoothie

Watermelon, mango, strawberries and yogurt make this the perfect breakfast smoothie on hot days. Get this watermelon smoothie recipe.

16. Rosé sangria

If you like a little more variety in your sangrias, this version uses peaches, starwberries, raspberries and watermelon. Get this rosé sangria recipe.

17. Shrimp, avocado and watermelon salad

Light, summery ingredients give this salad a refreshing finish. Perfect for lunch or dinner. Get this shrimp, avocado and watermelon salad recipe.

18. Ginger-watermelon limonata