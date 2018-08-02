18 Cool And Refreshing Watermelon Recipes

1. Salsa verde pork burgers with watermelon jicama salad
Photo, Erik Putz.
2. Lime-chili salted watermelon
Photo, Ashley Capp.
3. Watermelon quencher
Photo, Erik Putz.
It’s summer, you’ve worked hard and you deserve a drink. Kick back with our tequila watermelon cocktail, and enjoy the lazy-hazy days of the season. Get this watermelon quencher recipe.
4. Watermelon and cucumber salad
Photo, John Cullen.
Watermelon at dinner instead of after? Mmm! We already love salads with slices of fruit such as apple or mango, and watermelon salads are even easier to make. Get this watermelon and cucumber salad recipe.
5. Shrimp and watermelon tostadas
Photo, Roberto Caruso
6. Crisp melon and tomato salad
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
7. Watermelon, feta and pistachio salad
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
8. Watermelon sangria
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
What fruit can’t be turned into a sangria? This is one of the most refreshing versions we’ve tried. Get this watermelon sangria recipe.
9. Chilled watermelon soup
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
10. Strawberry-watermelon limoncello ice pops
Photo, Erik Putz.
11. Watermelon limeade
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
As simple as whirling watermelon, limoncello and lemon juice in a blender, once you’ve tried this fresh take on lemonade it will be gracing the patio table all summer long. Get this watermelon limeade recipe.
12. Watermelon granita
A granita is a cool and refreshing way to use up leftover watermelon. Serve in bowls, or have some fun and scoop it into martini glasses. Get this watermelon granita recipe.
13. Pineapple-watermelon salsa
Photo, Sian Richards.
14. Watermelon gazpacho
It takes just minutes to whirl up this refreshing twist on gazpacho. We’ve added chunks of sweet summery watermelon to the traditional tomato base that we created using vegetable cocktail juice — our secret ingredient. Get this watermelon gazpacho recipe.
15. Watermelon smoothie
Photo, Masterfile.
Watermelon, mango, strawberries and yogurt make this the perfect breakfast smoothie on hot days. Get this watermelon smoothie recipe.
16. Rosé sangria
If you like a little more variety in your sangrias, this version uses peaches, starwberries, raspberries and watermelon. Get this rosé sangria recipe.
17. Shrimp, avocado and watermelon salad
18. Ginger-watermelon limonata
Photo, Roberto Caruso