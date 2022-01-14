7 Tasty And Satisfying Vegetarian Salad Recipes

Mushroom Salad with Fennel and Goat Cheese

Elevate your salad game by adding garlicky mushrooms and croutons. Get our mushroom salad with fennel and goat cheese recipe.

Fresh Mozzarella and Clementine Panzanella

This sweet and creamy chopped salad is dressed up with a honey vinaigrette. Get our fresh mozzarella and clementine panzanella recipe.

Seared Halloumi and Fig Tabbouleh

Crispy halloumi cheese is the star of this dish—need we say more? Get our seared halloumi and fig tabbouleh recipe.

Creamy Bean and Sweet Potato Salad with Soft-Boiled Egg

A refined take on the beloved creamy green bean salad, this refreshing yet hearty plate will satisfy all your winter-day cravings. Get our creamy bean and sweet potato salad with soft-boiled egg recipe.

Greek Potato Salad with Roasted Red Peppers

This mayo-less potato salad—complete with salty feta and a refreshing lemony dressing—will delight your tastebuds. Get our greek potato salad with roasted red peppers recipe.

Roasted Beet and Egg Salad with Rye Croutons

Horseradish-dill dressing gives this earthy rye and beet salad a tangy twist. Get our roasted beet and egg salad with rye croutons.

Red Cabbage Steaks with Bulgur Salad

Dried cherries bring a hint of tartness to this vibrant nutty salad. Get our red cabbage steaks with bulgur salad recipe.

How to boil eggs

The perfect boiled egg has never been simpler. What’s involved? An easy three-step process: boil, drain and rinse. To start, carefully lower eggs into a pot of boiling water and set your timer. After the desired time, drain, and then rinse eggs in cold water (they’ll continue to cook otherwise, resulting in an overcooked yolk).

Soft-boiled eggs: 6 min

Hard-boiled eggs: 12 min

Egg-peeling tip: Fresh eggs are more difficult to peel. As eggs age, the shell starts to detach from the membrane, resulting in boiled eggs that are easier to slip from their shells.