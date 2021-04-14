7 Irresistible Vegan Dessert Recipes For Spring

Ring in a sweeter spring with this collection of plant-based desserts.
Vegan Oat Milk Latte Pudding
This plant-based milky whipped pudding is a dream. Get this vegan oat milk latte pudding recipe.
FILED UNDER: Editor's Picks vegan recipes
Recipe Collections
Milky whipped puddings, light-as-air pavlovas and tart and crunchy rhubarb squares.
Ring in a sweeter spring with this collection of plant-based desserts.
This plant-based milky whipped pudding is a dream. Get this vegan oat milk latte pudding recipe.