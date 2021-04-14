Recipe Collections

7 Irresistible Vegan Dessert Recipes For Spring

Milky whipped puddings, light-as-air pavlovas and tart and crunchy rhubarb squares.

By Updated

Ring in a sweeter spring with this collection of plant-based desserts.

Vegan Oat Milk Latte Pudding
(Photography by Erik Putz. Food styling by Eshun Mott. Prop styling by Emily Howes. Art direction by Aimee Nishitoba)

Vegan Oat Milk Latte Pudding

This plant-based milky whipped pudding is a dream. Get this vegan oat milk latte pudding recipe.

FILED UNDER: