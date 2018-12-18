16 Ways To Use Up Turkey Leftovers

1. Classic turkey soup
You cooked a giant bird, and now there are tons of leftovers. Not a problem — a few hot bowls of soup are the way to go. Kitchen Tip: If you aren’t serving the soup right away, cook noodles separately in a pot of boiling water. Drain, then store noodles in a separate container, adding to soup just before serving. This prevents mushy, over-cooked noodles and starchy, stodgy broth. Get our classic turkey soup recipe.
2. Turkey broth
Go one step further with those leftovers this year, and really reduce the waste by making your own turkey broth. It’s incredibly simple, just takes a little time to wait for it all to simmer together into perfect harmony. Get our homemade turkey broth recipe.
3. Turkey and prosciutto panini with sage
4. Apple cider turkey pot pie
Use up the last of those turkey leftovers with this creamy pie that’s easy to put together for a low-effort, highly-delicious meal. Get this apple cider turkey pot pie recipe.
5. Turkey and leek risotto
Who says leftovers are boring? A creamy risotto is an elegant way to finish off the remains of the holiday spread. Get this turkey and leek risotto recipe.
6. Turkey sandwich with cranberry chutney
7. Upside-down pot pies
Whether your fridge is full of leftover turkey or leftover chicken, these upside-down puff pastries are an easy way to use it up! Get this upside-down pot pies recipe.
8. Country-style pot pie
Chunks of moist chicken (or turkey) and a colourful mix of carrot, peppers and broccoli stay juicy in a creamy white sauce, under flaky puff pastry in this tasty pot pie recipe.
9. Tuscan-style pot pie
We can never resist digging in to a pot pie, but sometimes you just want to break away from the classics. This updated version is the best of both worlds, with a parmesan and rosemary crust and a delicious Italian-inspired filling. Get this Tuscan-style pot pie recipe.
10. Pesto turkey linguine
11. Bushberry pudding cake
12. Beets
Leftover beets
Breakfast hash
Pan-fry 2 slices chopped bacon over medium-high until crisp. Add 1 peeled and coarsely grated sweet potato. Cook until tender, 8 min. Stir in 1 peeled and coarsely grated beet. Season with salt and pepper.
Speedy borscht
Heat a large pot over medium-high. Add 2 tsp oil, then 1 thinly sliced onion and 1 minced garlic clove. Coarsely grate 3 peeled beets and add to pot along with 3 cups vegetable broth and 1 tbsp red-wine vinegar. Gently boil, covered, until beets are tender. Purée until smooth. Serve with sour cream and dill.
13. Trimmed green beans
Leftover green beans
Green bean frites
Toss green beans with oil, Italian bread crumbs and grated parmesan on a baking sheet. Arrange in a single layer. Bake at 400F until crisp, about 25 min. Serve warm as an appetizer or side dish.
Curried Rice and Veg
Cut green beans into 1-in. pieces. Blanch quickly in boiling water, then toss with cooked basmati rice and bottled Indian korma sauce for a fast and easy dinner.
14. Carrots
Leftover carrots
15. Leftover parsnips
16. Or…just do it all over again
If you’re not into tinkering with the leftovers, or dinner was just that good — why mess with a good thing? Just plate it up for a do-over the next night. (The sandwiches can wait one more day.)