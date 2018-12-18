16 Ways To Use Up Turkey Leftovers

1. Classic turkey soup

You cooked a giant bird, and now there are tons of leftovers. Not a problem — a few hot bowls of soup are the way to go. Kitchen Tip: If you aren’t serving the soup right away, cook noodles separately in a pot of boiling water. Drain, then store noodles in a separate container, adding to soup just before serving. This prevents mushy, over-cooked noodles and starchy, stodgy broth. Get our classic turkey soup recipe.

2. Turkey broth

Go one step further with those leftovers this year, and really reduce the waste by making your own turkey broth. It’s incredibly simple, just takes a little time to wait for it all to simmer together into perfect harmony. Get our homemade turkey broth recipe.

3. Turkey and prosciutto panini with sage

Make the day-after feast just as delicious this year with a richly flavoured hot sandwich. Get this turkey and prosciutto panini with sage recipe.

4. Apple cider turkey pot pie

Use up the last of those turkey leftovers with this creamy pie that’s easy to put together for a low-effort, highly-delicious meal. Get this apple cider turkey pot pie recipe.

5. Turkey and leek risotto

Who says leftovers are boring? A creamy risotto is an elegant way to finish off the remains of the holiday spread. Get this turkey and leek risotto recipe.

6. Turkey sandwich with cranberry chutney

Give your traditional post-holiday sandwich an haute upgrade with some creative twists. Get this turkey sandwich with cranberry chutney recipe.

7. Upside-down pot pies

Whether your fridge is full of leftover turkey or leftover chicken, these upside-down puff pastries are an easy way to use it up! Get this upside-down pot pies recipe.

8. Country-style pot pie

Chunks of moist chicken (or turkey) and a colourful mix of carrot, peppers and broccoli stay juicy in a creamy white sauce, under flaky puff pastry in this tasty pot pie recipe.

9. Tuscan-style pot pie

We can never resist digging in to a pot pie, but sometimes you just want to break away from the classics. This updated version is the best of both worlds, with a parmesan and rosemary crust and a delicious Italian-inspired filling. Get this Tuscan-style pot pie recipe.

10. Pesto turkey linguine

Instead of a hearty pot pie or a big layered sandwich, try tossing up a pesto, linguine and tomato pasta with your leftover turkey! Get this pesto turkey linguine recipe.

11. Bushberry pudding cake

Bought too many cranberries? Whip up this sweet and tart dessert with them. Drizzle whisky-butter sauce over the warm cake and top with whipped cream. Get this blushberry pudding cake recipe. For more ways to use leftover cranberries click here.

12. Beets

Breakfast hash

Pan-fry 2 slices chopped bacon over medium-high until crisp. Add 1 peeled and coarsely grated sweet potato. Cook until tender, 8 min. Stir in 1 peeled and coarsely grated beet. Season with salt and pepper. Speedy borscht

Heat a large pot over medium-high. Add 2 tsp oil, then 1 thinly sliced onion and 1 minced garlic clove. Coarsely grate 3 peeled beets and add to pot along with 3 cups vegetable broth and 1 tbsp red-wine vinegar. Gently boil, covered, until beets are tender. Purée until smooth. Serve with sour cream and dill.

13. Trimmed green beans

Green bean frites

Toss green beans with oil, Italian bread crumbs and grated parmesan on a baking sheet. Arrange in a single layer. Bake at 400F until crisp, about 25 min. Serve warm as an appetizer or side dish. Curried Rice and Veg

Cut green beans into 1-in. pieces. Blanch quickly in boiling water, then toss with cooked basmati rice and bottled Indian korma sauce for a fast and easy dinner.

14. Carrots

Crunchy carrot slaw

Grate and stir with sliced red onion, pickled jalapeno, lime juice, granulated sugar and cumin. Serve over roasted fish. Veggie latkes

Grate and mix with grated potato, olive oil, caraway seeds and salt. Fry 1/4-cup patties in a non-stick pan until golden.

For more ideas, try our complete A-Z of leftover ingredients (with hundreds of recipes!)

15. Leftover parsnips

Buy more parsnips than you needed? Why not throw them (along with a few apples) into this cozy parsnip, apple and leek soup?

16. Or…just do it all over again