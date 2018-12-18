Recipe Collections

16 Ways To Use Up Turkey Leftovers

From classic turkey soup made with homemade stock, to a pot pie and gorgeous cranberry pudding — the leftovers can be nearly as exciting as the main event.

by

Using up the remains of a big holiday dinner doesn’t have to be a chore. From turkey casserole to turkey soup, a creamy risotto, or stacked-up sandwiches filled with all the trimmings, with the right inspiration, leftovers can be downright delicious.

Classic turkey soup
16
view slideshow
Photos

How to make the best leftover turkey sandwich
Facebook
Pin It
Twitter
Instagram
Instagram