20 Ways To Use Canned Chickpeas

An affordable, nutrient-rich source of protein, this healthy legume is not just for making hummus (but we have a recipe for that, too).

As a pantry staple, chickpeas are one of the best; they’re affordable, store well, and are rich in nutrients. Chickpeas are also delicious, can be used in a variety of ways—oh, and did we mention they’re healthy?

Here are 20 ways to start using that stash of chickpeas in your pantry, from exciting tacos and dips to burgers, pizzas, wraps, curries and more: