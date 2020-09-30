10 Thanksgiving Desserts That *Aren't* Pumpkin Pie

Can’t stand pumpkin? No problem. There are plenty of other Thanksgiving desserts you can serve after dinner this year.
You can try bourbon-laced pecan pie, use the last of the season’s bright purple plums in an almond cake, or dress up simple apple crumble with a decadent vanilla custard. The options are almost endless, but we narrowed it down for you.
Here are ten desserts to serve after Thanksgiving dinner that everyone will love:
Chocolate-bourbon pecan pie
Every bite is laced with chocolatey, nutty, boozy decadence. Get our chocolate-bourbon pecan pie recipe.
FILED UNDER: thanksgiving recipes