10 Thanksgiving Desserts That *Aren't* Pumpkin Pie

Who needs pumpkin pie when you can choose from one of these fall desserts?

Can’t stand pumpkin? No problem. There are plenty of other Thanksgiving desserts you can serve after dinner this year.

You can try bourbon-laced pecan pie, use the last of the season’s bright purple plums in an almond cake, or dress up simple apple crumble with a decadent vanilla custard. The options are almost endless, but we narrowed it down for you.

Here are ten desserts to serve after Thanksgiving dinner that everyone will love:

Gallery 10 no-pumpkin Thanksgiving desserts Photo, Sian Richards. Chocolate-bourbon pecan pie Every bite is laced with chocolatey, nutty, boozy decadence. Get our chocolate-bourbon pecan pie recipe.