23 Bright And Summery Zucchini Recipes, From Muffins To Pesto Pasta

A versatile vegetable you can enjoy fresh, roasted or grilled in everything from salad to tacos and brunch-worthy griddle cakes.

Of all the summer fruits and vegetables, zucchini has to be one of the most versatile. From griddle cakes to spiralized noodles, muffins, loaves, salads and more, it stars in some of our all-time favourite recipes (and if you haven’t tried the chocolate-zucchini muffin yet, put that at the top of your to-do list). Find a zucchini recipe to try tonight in the gallery below:

Ultimate zucchini muffins

The savoury seasonal fruit helps balance out the sweetness in the bread batter. Get this ultimate zucchini muffins recipe.

How to make zucchini-feta cakes
