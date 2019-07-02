21 Fresh Corn Recipes To Make This Summer

Sweet, locally grown corn is starting to pop up in farmers’ markets and grocery stores, so take advantage and eat it up while you can. And if you get tired of grilled corn on the cob (is that even possible?), we present plenty of other ways to enjoy the bounty of this season.

Gallery 20 Fresh summer corn recipes Photo, Ashley Capp. Food styling, Ashley Denton. Prop styling, Rayna Marlee Schwartz. Filipino grilled corn (pinoy elote) Corn is a primary crop in the the Philippines, and a huge part of meals. With only 10 minutes of prep time, this side will become a go-to part of summer dinners. Get this Filipino grilled corn recipe.