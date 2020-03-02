11 New Slow Cooker Dinner Recipes

Your slow cooker can help you get warm, hearty dinners on the table, and it lets you batch cook meals so you have lots to eat throughout the week. From protein-packed vegetarian and vegan dishes to saucy pulled pork sandwiches and a classic stick-to-your-ribs beef stew, try these slow cooker dinner recipes if you’re looking to switch up your weeknight routine.

Gallery Slow cooker dinner recipes Slow cooker beef stew Few things are as comforting as a bowl of warm beef stew, so settle in with one on a cold winter night. Get this slow cooker beef stew recipe.

How to make chicken chili verde