10 Roast Recipes For A Stunning Holiday Dinner

From a classic prime rib roast, to glistening glazed hams and spatchcocked chickens, any one of these roast recipes will be a stunning centrepiece for the dinner table.
1. Ultimate roast beef and gravy
This glorious prime rib roast is the star of the show. Paired with Yorkshire pudding, crispy roast potatoes and more, it’s the perfect alternative for anyone who wants to give turkey a break this year. Get our
ultimate roast beef recipe. 2. Roasted rack of lamb
Topped with carrots, garlic, walnuts, parmesan, mint and lemon pesto, this elegant roast will be the talk of the table. Get our
roasted rack of lamb recipe. 3. Pineapple-ginger-glazed ham
With its cross-hatch pattern and shiny glaze, your holiday roasted ham is the perfect centerpiece for your tablescape. Get our
glazed ham recipe. 4. Spatchcock roast chicken with grapes
5. Lemon-herb leg of lamb
6. Roasted beef tenderloin
7. Roasted pork loin with bacon-cider gravy
Served with bacon cider gravy and golden onions, this juicy roast pork loin is dressed up with loads of flavour for entertaining guests. Get our
roasted pork loin recipe. 8. Roast oregano lamb with vegetable caponata
Perfect for a big meal, this colourful Mediterranean-inspired lamb dish is satisfying and flavourful. Get our
roast oregano lamb recipe. 9. Bacon-wrapped tenderloin with caramelized shallots
10. Pot-roasted pork shoulder with mushrooms
Topped with a rich sauce loaded with cremini and porcini mushrooms, this is a delicious roast to put on your next entertaining menu. Get our
pot-roasted pork shoulder recipe.
