10 Roast Recipes For A Stunning Holiday Dinner

1. Ultimate roast beef and gravy

This glorious prime rib roast is the star of the show. Paired with Yorkshire pudding, crispy roast potatoes and more, it’s the perfect alternative for anyone who wants to give turkey a break this year. Get our ultimate roast beef recipe.

2. Roasted rack of lamb

Topped with carrots, garlic, walnuts, parmesan, mint and lemon pesto, this elegant roast will be the talk of the table. Get our roasted rack of lamb recipe.

3. Pineapple-ginger-glazed ham

With its cross-hatch pattern and shiny glaze, your holiday roasted ham is the perfect centerpiece for your tablescape. Get our glazed ham recipe.

4. Spatchcock roast chicken with grapes

Add an elegant and unique spin to the holidays with juicy grapes, fresh sage, and two golden-roasted birds. Get our spatchcock roast chicken recipe.

5. Lemon-herb leg of lamb

Simple ingredients add just the right amount of flavour to this tender roast. Get this lemon-herb leg of lamb recipe.

6. Roasted beef tenderloin

Tenderloin can be pricey, but its simplicity and tenderness make it unmatched as a dinner centrepiece. Get this roasted beef tenderloin recipe.

7. Roasted pork loin with bacon-cider gravy

Served with bacon cider gravy and golden onions, this juicy roast pork loin is dressed up with loads of flavour for entertaining guests. Get our roasted pork loin recipe.

8. Roast oregano lamb with vegetable caponata

Perfect for a big meal, this colourful Mediterranean-inspired lamb dish is satisfying and flavourful. Get our roast oregano lamb recipe.

9. Bacon-wrapped tenderloin with caramelized shallots

Cranberry port au jus, caramelized shallots, and bacon-wrapped tenderloin? A feast! Get our bacon-wrapped roast tenderloin recipe.

10. Pot-roasted pork shoulder with mushrooms