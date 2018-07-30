29 Peach Recipes To Try Before The End Of Summer

1. Peach cobbler

If you’re craving comfort food, turn to this rustic dessert. And take it up a notch with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Get this classic peach cobbler recipe.

2. Peach upside-down cake

This showstopper makes a stunning dessert for late-summer dinner parties and barbecues. Get this peach upside-down cake recipe.

3. Classic peach pie

This juicy pie is a summertime staple for a reason! Get this classic peach pie recipe.

4. Frozen bellini

We’ve turned this classic sparkling peach beverage into a slushy, perfect for hot summer days. Get this frozen bellini recipe.

5. Tomato peach salad

A juicy, sweet and savoury seasonal salad — topped with fresh feta, thinly sliced red onion and flakes of sea salt. Get this tomato peach salad recipe.

6. Cornmeal pickerel with watermelon-peach salad

Cornmeal-crusted fish is ultra-light, and also happens to be gluten-free. Pairing it with a zesty watermelon-peach salad strikes the perfect balance of sweet and savoury. Get this cornmeal pickerel with watermelon-peach salad recipe.

7. Peach and chicken couscous salad

Peaches give this chicken and couscous salad a great summery flavour. And the best part of this 20-minute meal? No stovetop required! Get this peach and chicken couscous salad recipe.

8. Peach and beet carpaccio

A bright, fresh and seasonal salad, perfect for casual dinners or small get-togethers. Get this peach and beet carpaccio recipe.

9. Peach crisp

A golden and sweet weekend treat. Top this warm, crumbly crisp with whipped cream, and enjoy. Get this peach crisp recipe.

10. Peach crumble pie

Peach pie or peach crisp? Why choose? This saucy, pastry-bottomed dessert is topped with crumble to give it the best of both worlds. Get this peach crumble pie recipe.

11. Cold noodles with shrimp and peaches

When the mercury rises and the humidex makes turning on the stove something to fear, it’s time to turn to no-cook meals. We love this noodle, shrimp and peach dish. All you need is a kettle… and of course a fork. Get this cold noodles with shrimp and peaches recipe.

12. Honey-lime grilled pork chops with peaches

Dinner is a perfect balance of flavours tonight, and the best part? You can throw it all on the grill. Get this honey-lime grilled pork chops with peaches recipe.

13. Peach bruschetta

Juicy local peaches and fresh basil make each bite a special seasonal treat. Get this peach bruschetta recipe.

14. Peach-almond sponge cake

This rustic summer cake is beautiful and fluffy, perfect for a weekend barbecue or cottage get-together. Get this peach-almond sponge cake recipe.

15. Peach-ginger paleta

Move over ice cream! Paletas, Latin American icy fruit treats, are the fun and easy way to cool down this summer. Just mix fresh, juicy fruit with punchy flavours like peach and ginger, freeze and devour. Get this peach-ginger paleta recipe.

16. Grilled peach melba

Juicy grilled peaches and crisp amaretti crumble tops vanilla ice cream for a fast and delicious dessert. Get this grilled peach melba recipe.

17. Vanilla cake with summer fruit

Beautiful and summery — this cake is loaded with berries and drizzled with icing for a stunning effect. Get this vanilla cake with summer fruit recipe.

18. Peach prosciutto and mozzarella salad

A sweet and savoury salad loaded with ripe, juicy peaches and a sweet honey-Dijon vinaigrette to finish. Get this peach prosciutto and mozzarella salad recipe.

19. Quick peach jam

August is the time to glut yourself on fresh, juicy peaches. But if you’ve bought more than you can eat, take a break and try your hand at preserving them. Get this quick peach jam recipe.

20. Peach, rasberry and amaretto pavlova

Layers of crispy-chewy sweet meringue, whipped cream and juicy summer fruit make these meringues a showstopper. Get this peach raspberry and amaretto pavlova recipe.

21. Peach and poppyseed sour cream pancakes

The test kitchen voted this one of its favourite ways to use up a basket of juicy peaches — perfect for a lazy Sunday brunch on the porch or on the dock at the cottage. Bring on the java! Get this peach and poppyseed sour cream pancakes recipe.

22. Peaches and cream cake

Ripe, juicy peaches top a fluffy layer of whipped cream and lime-drizzled cake for a divine weekend dessert. Get this peaches and cream cake recipe.

23. Rosé sangria

In this version of sangria, adding rosé gives the cocktail a pleasing pink flush. Get this rosé sangria recipe.

24. Peach ice pops

If you’re over slicing them, grilling them and preserving them — how about freezing them? These ice pops get a savoury hit with fresh thyme, making them a perfect afternoon refresher. Get this peach ice pops recipe.

25. Peach-raspberry pandowdy

Using some of the season’s ripest, juiciest fruit this fruit-laden pastry will wow any crowd. Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream overtop. Get this peach-raspberry pandowdy recipe.

26. No-bake peach and almond tartlets

Diced fresh peaches over a mascarpone, orange blossom and vanilla filling in miniature no-bake graham cracker tart shells. Get this no-bake peach and almond tartlets recipe.

27. Curried burgers with peach salsa

Sweet, succulent peaches star in this simple salsa. It’s great over burgers and it’s also a perfect match for mild-flavoured pork or fish. Get this curried burgers with peach salsa recipe.

28. Garden tomato and peach toss

Savour summer with this unexpected match of garden-ripe tomato slices and golden peach wedges dressed with a light-tasting vinaigrette. Get this garden tomato and peach toss recipe.

29. Peach-bourbon BBQ sauce