29 Peach Recipes To Try Before The End Of Summer

1. Peach cobbler
If you’re craving comfort food, turn to this rustic dessert. And take it up a notch with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Get this classic peach cobbler recipe.
2. Peach upside-down cake
3. Classic peach pie
4. Frozen bellini
We’ve turned this classic sparkling peach beverage into a slushy, perfect for hot summer days. Get this frozen bellini recipe.
5. Tomato peach salad
6. Cornmeal pickerel with watermelon-peach salad
7. Peach and chicken couscous salad
8. Peach and beet carpaccio
9. Peach crisp
10. Peach crumble pie
Peach pie or peach crisp? Why choose? This saucy, pastry-bottomed dessert is topped with crumble to give it the best of both worlds. Get this peach crumble pie recipe.
11. Cold noodles with shrimp and peaches
When the mercury rises and the humidex makes turning on the stove something to fear, it’s time to turn to no-cook meals. We love this noodle, shrimp and peach dish. All you need is a kettle… and of course a fork. Get this cold noodles with shrimp and peaches recipe.
12. Honey-lime grilled pork chops with peaches
13. Peach bruschetta
14. Peach-almond sponge cake
15. Peach-ginger paleta
Move over ice cream! Paletas, Latin American icy fruit treats, are the fun and easy way to cool down this summer. Just mix fresh, juicy fruit with punchy flavours like peach and ginger, freeze and devour. Get this peach-ginger paleta recipe.
16. Grilled peach melba
17. Vanilla cake with summer fruit
18. Peach prosciutto and mozzarella salad
19. Quick peach jam
August is the time to glut yourself on fresh, juicy peaches. But if you’ve bought more than you can eat, take a break and try your hand at preserving them. Get this quick peach jam recipe.
20. Peach, rasberry and amaretto pavlova
21. Peach and poppyseed sour cream pancakes
22. Peaches and cream cake
23. Rosé sangria
24. Peach ice pops
If you’re over slicing them, grilling them and preserving them — how about freezing them? These ice pops get a savoury hit with fresh thyme, making them a perfect afternoon refresher. Get this peach ice pops recipe.
25. Peach-raspberry pandowdy
26. No-bake peach and almond tartlets
27. Curried burgers with peach salsa
28. Garden tomato and peach toss
29. Peach-bourbon BBQ sauce
