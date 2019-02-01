20 Winter Dessert Recipes To Start Making Now

1. Homemade jaffa cakes

We’ve put a twist on this British classic by taking inspiration from the snack-sized, chocolate-orange biscuit and creating a gorgeous chocolate-drizzled bundt cake. Get the recipe for homemade jaffa cake.

2. Double-chocolate brownie cookie

Brownies or cookies? With these decadent treats, you don’t have to choose. Get our double-chocolate brownie cookie recipe.

3. Toasted coconut cupcakes

Light, airy and extra coconutty, these delicious cupcakes will be a hit every time you make them. Get our coconut cupcake recipe.

4. Raspberry and streusel coffee cake

This casual, not-too-sweet cake isn’t coffee-flavoured, it’s meant to be enjoyed with coffee instead. (Bonus: It’s made with frozen raspberries, so you can enjoy berries that were preserved at peak season.) Get our raspberry coffee cake recipe.

5. Skillet chocolate chip cookie

A twist on a classic, this giant cookie is great for dinner parties (or Friday nights). Get our skillet cookie recipe.

6. Easy chocolate cake

Inspired by your favourite frozen cake — this is an easy, hall-of-fame-worthy dessert to add to your go-to recipe collection. Get our easy chocolate cake recipe.

7. Bushberry pudding cake

Raspberries add a dose of antioxidants and give this dessert its sweet-tart taste. Drizzle whisky-butter sauce over the warm cake and top with whipped cream. Get our bushberry pudding cake recipe.

8. Oatmeal-raisin cookies

When making cookies, make sure your butter is fully at room temperature. (In a hurry? Cut the butter into tiny pieces and it will quickly soften.) Get our oatmeal raisin cookie recipe.

9. Mocha eclair

These French-patisserie-style choux pastries, filled with dreamy mocha cream, are dessert and coffee rolled into one. Get our mocha eclair recipe.

10. Sticky toffee pudding

Saucy toffee and moist cake are the perfect duo. (Add vanilla custard sauce for a decadent finish.) Get our sticky toffee pudding recipe.

11. Brilliant gluten-free brownies

Dark and fudgy brownies are always a hit — plus, they’re easy to make and much healthier than your average dessert. Get our gluten-free brownie recipe.

12. Cherry crumble coffee cake

Fresh or dried cherries will perform equally well in this comforting crumble. So grab whichever you have on hand, and get baking! Get our cherry crumble cake recipe.

13. Glazed lemon-poppyseed loaf

A zesty dessert (or indulgent breakfast), this loaf is now a winter staple in our kitchens. Get our lemon poppyseed loaf recipe.

14. Dark chocolate soufflés with hazelnut cream

Peaks of hazelnut liqueur cream top our decadent dark chocolate soufflé. Easy and elegant, this French dessert is ideal for entertaining. Get our chocolate-hazelnut souffle recipe.

15. Lamingtons

Celebrate Australia Day (January 26) a little late with the country’s signature sweet: lamingtons. They’re fluffy little snacking cakes drenched in coconut and chocolate. Get our lamingtons recipe.

16. Banana-caramel cream pie

With hits of caramel and crunchy chocolate toffee, this over-the-top pie is nothing short of spectacular. Get our banana-caramel cream pie recipe.

17. Old-fashioned date squares

Delicious date squares are a simple blend of brown sugar, oats, butter and sweet dates — a comforting treat for a cozy winter afternoon. If there’s a baked-goods equivalent to a hug, this is it. Get our date squares recipe.

18. Caramel-pecan sticky buns

This easy brunch treat — crammed with brown sugar and pecans — gives new meaning to the phrase “sticky fingers.” Get our caramel-pecan buns recipe.

19. Sweet Dutch baby

These puffy pancakes have many names including bismarcks and Dutch Puffs. In every case, a simple batter poured into a hot pan creates instant, unforgettable magic. This sweet version is a perfect fast dessert or breakfast; or add sautéed mushrooms and bacon for a savoury meal. Get our Dutch baby pancakes recipe.

20. Triple-chocolate brownies