20 Winter Dessert Recipes To Start Making Now

1. Homemade jaffa cakes
Photo, Erik Putz.
We’ve put a twist on this British classic by taking inspiration from the snack-sized, chocolate-orange biscuit and creating a gorgeous chocolate-drizzled bundt cake. Get the recipe for homemade jaffa cake.
2. Double-chocolate brownie cookie
Photo, Erik Putz.
3. Toasted coconut cupcakes
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Light, airy and extra coconutty, these delicious cupcakes will be a hit every time you make them. Get our coconut cupcake recipe.
4. Raspberry and streusel coffee cake
Photo, Erik Putz.
This casual, not-too-sweet cake isn’t coffee-flavoured, it’s meant to be enjoyed with coffee instead. (Bonus: It’s made with frozen raspberries, so you can enjoy berries that were preserved at peak season.) Get our raspberry coffee cake recipe.
5. Skillet chocolate chip cookie
A twist on a classic, this giant cookie is great for dinner parties (or Friday nights). Get our skillet cookie recipe.
6. Easy chocolate cake
Photo, Erik Putz.
Inspired by your favourite frozen cake — this is an easy, hall-of-fame-worthy dessert to add to your go-to recipe collection. Get our easy chocolate cake recipe.
7. Bushberry pudding cake
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Raspberries add a dose of antioxidants and give this dessert its sweet-tart taste. Drizzle whisky-butter sauce over the warm cake and top with whipped cream. Get our bushberry pudding cake recipe.
8. Oatmeal-raisin cookies
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
When making cookies, make sure your butter is fully at room temperature. (In a hurry? Cut the butter into tiny pieces and it will quickly soften.) Get our oatmeal raisin cookie recipe.
9. Mocha eclair
Photo, Erik Putz.
These French-patisserie-style choux pastries, filled with dreamy mocha cream, are dessert and coffee rolled into one. Get our mocha eclair recipe.
10. Sticky toffee pudding
Photo, David Loftus.
11. Brilliant gluten-free brownies
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Dark and fudgy brownies are always a hit — plus, they’re easy to make and much healthier than your average dessert. Get our gluten-free brownie recipe.
12. Cherry crumble coffee cake
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Fresh or dried cherries will perform equally well in this comforting crumble. So grab whichever you have on hand, and get baking! Get our cherry crumble cake recipe.
13. Glazed lemon-poppyseed loaf
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
14. Dark chocolate soufflés with hazelnut cream
Photo, Angus Fergusson.
Peaks of hazelnut liqueur cream top our decadent dark chocolate soufflé. Easy and elegant, this French dessert is ideal for entertaining. Get our chocolate-hazelnut souffle recipe.
15. Lamingtons
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Celebrate Australia Day (January 26) a little late with the country’s signature sweet: lamingtons. They’re fluffy little snacking cakes drenched in coconut and chocolate. Get our lamingtons recipe.
16. Banana-caramel cream pie
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
17. Old-fashioned date squares
Photo, Erik Putz.
Delicious date squares are a simple blend of brown sugar, oats, butter and sweet dates — a comforting treat for a cozy winter afternoon. If there’s a baked-goods equivalent to a hug, this is it. Get our date squares recipe.
18. Caramel-pecan sticky buns
Photo, Angus Fergusson.
This easy brunch treat — crammed with brown sugar and pecans — gives new meaning to the phrase “sticky fingers.” Get our caramel-pecan buns recipe.
19. Sweet Dutch baby
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
These puffy pancakes have many names including bismarcks and Dutch Puffs. In every case, a simple batter poured into a hot pan creates instant, unforgettable magic. This sweet version is a perfect fast dessert or breakfast; or add sautéed mushrooms and bacon for a savoury meal. Get our Dutch baby pancakes recipe.
20. Triple-chocolate brownies
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Triple-chocolate brownies, made with melted butter. Why melted butter? Because melted butter has already released much of its water content, it makes the finished treats soft and dense, as well as flavourful. Get our triple chocolate brownie recipe.