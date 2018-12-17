30 Quick And Easy Last-Minute Holiday Cookies

1. Holiday brownie cookies

Fudgy on the inside, crisp on the outside, and dipped into (yes more) chocolate, these cookies are holiday perfection. Get our holiday brownie cookie recipe.

2. Chocolate chip cookie bars

This easy recipe is a last-minute saviour. It lets you deliver chewy, chocolatey treats without having to bake sheet after sheet of cookies. Get our chocolate chip cookie bars recipe.

3. Lemon-glazed butter snaps

Crisp and buttery lemon cookies for the win. Get our lemon-glazed butter snaps recipe.

4. Classic shortbread cookies

Buttery and crisp, these cookies will never go out of style. Get our classic shortbread cookies recipe.

5. Almond crescent cookies

Make them in cresents or in balls — either way these tender-crisp almond cookies will be a hit. Get our almond crescent cookie recipe.

6. Sugar cookie

7. Chocolate icebox cookies

Filled with dulce de leche cookie butter, these cookies are outrageously good. Get our chocolate icebox cookie recipe.

8. Lemon drop icebox cookie

Thumbprint sugar cookies are a little denser with a soft chew, making them ideal for a creamy lemon-curd filling. Get our lemon drop icebox cookie recipe.

9. Sugar crackle gingerbread cookie

Chewy in the middle, with a sugar-crusted crackle on the outside, these cookie are made to go with a tall glass of milk. Get our sugar crackle gingerbread cookie recipe.

10. Festive brownie cookies

Turn your favourite square into a chewy cookie this year. Get our festive brownie cookie recipe.

11. Candy cane icebox cookie

Bought too many candy canes? We love using them in everything from cookies to fudge, biscotti and hot chocolate. Get our candy cane icebox cookie recipe.

12. Sugar-crusted chocolate slice cookies

A simple and elegant way to dress up your cookies when you’re short on time. Just roll your dough over coarse sugar before slicing your cookies to bake. Get our sugar-crusted chocolate slice cookie recipe.

13. Wicked chocolate icebox cookies

You can’t go wrong with a little more chocolate at this time of year. Get our wicked chocolate icebox cookie recipe.

14. Chocolate orange icebox cookies

One of the season’s best flavour combinations. Get our chocolate orange icebox cookie recipe.

15. S’mores icebox cookies

Who says s’mores are only for the summertime? Get our s’mores icebox cookie recipe.

16. Coffee dulce de leche icebox cookie

Save some extras for yourself … these caramel cookies are known to fly off the dessert table. Get our coffee dulce de leche icebox cookie recipe.

17. Nutella kiss icebox cookie

These easy vanilla cookies get a dollop of everyone’s favourite hazelnut spread in the middle for a deliciously easy finish. Get our Nutella kiss icebox cookie recipe.

18. Vanilla icebox sugar cookies

Decorate them, eat them plain — they’re a classic either way. Watch how to make sugar cookies, then, get our vanilla icebox sugar cookie recipe.

19. Birthday cake icebox cookies

These sprinkle-filled cookies aren’t just for the holidays — they can help you celebrate any day of the year. Get our birthday cake icebox cookie recipe.

20. Mint chocolate chip icebox cookie

This standout ice cream flavour works even better in cookie form. Get our mint chocolate chip icebox cookie recipe.

21. Chai gingerbread cookies

A standard holiday recipe you can make easily — with a little twist. Get our Chai gingerbread cookie recipe.

22. Pistachio and cranberry icebox cookies

If you like your cookies a little nutty, these are the ones for you. Plus, the chewy red cranberries and green pistachios make them extra-festive. Get our pistachio and cranberry icebox cookie recipe.

23. Crisp icebox cookies

Add the swirl to the dough, and once they’re cooked, no need to decorate! Get our crisp icebox cookie recipe.

24. Citrus punch icebox cookies

Giving sugar cookies a little zesty twist with in-season citrus. It’s a refreshing and sweet treat. Get our citrus punch icebox cookie recipe.

25. French butter shortbread cookies

Shortbread cookies are one of the easiest holiday cookies! From this version to 19 more, there’s one you can make this weekend. Get our French butter cookie recipe.

26. Almond cherry fruitcake cookie

These cookies make the most of those colourful glacé cherries and the dried fruits we love during the holiday season. Get our almond cherry fruitcake cookie recipe.

27. Sesame cookie

A nutty twist on the classic sugar cookie (all it takes is a few extra ingredients). Get our sesame cookie recipe.

28. PB&J thumbprint cookies

Who can resist PB&J? Get our peanut butter and jam thumprint cookie recipe.

29. Cranberry fruitcake cookie

No time to make fruitcake this year? In a nod to the season’s most divisive dessert, here’s a cookie version to try. Get our cranberry fruitcake cookie recipe.

30. Caramel and chocolate-filled shortbread cookies