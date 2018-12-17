30 Quick And Easy Last-Minute Holiday Cookies

1. Holiday brownie cookies
Photo, Erik Putz.
Fudgy on the inside, crisp on the outside, and dipped into (yes more) chocolate, these cookies are holiday perfection. Get our holiday brownie cookie recipe.
2. Chocolate chip cookie bars
Photo, Erik Putz.
This easy recipe is a last-minute saviour. It lets you deliver chewy, chocolatey treats without having to bake sheet after sheet of cookies. Get our chocolate chip cookie bars recipe.
3. Lemon-glazed butter snaps
Photo, Liam Morgan.
4. Classic shortbread cookies
Photo, Sian Richards.
5. Almond crescent cookies
Photo, Liam Morgan.
6. Sugar cookie
7. Chocolate icebox cookies
Photo, Liam Morgan.
8. Lemon drop icebox cookie
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
9. Sugar crackle gingerbread cookie
10. Festive brownie cookies
11. Candy cane icebox cookie
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
12. Sugar-crusted chocolate slice cookies
13. Wicked chocolate icebox cookies
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
14. Chocolate orange icebox cookies
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
15. S’mores icebox cookies
16. Coffee dulce de leche icebox cookie
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
17. Nutella kiss icebox cookie
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
These easy vanilla cookies get a dollop of everyone’s favourite hazelnut spread in the middle for a deliciously easy finish. Get our Nutella kiss icebox cookie recipe.
18. Vanilla icebox sugar cookies
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
19. Birthday cake icebox cookies
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
20. Mint chocolate chip icebox cookie
21. Chai gingerbread cookies
22. Pistachio and cranberry icebox cookies
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
23. Crisp icebox cookies
24. Citrus punch icebox cookies
25. French butter shortbread cookies
26. Almond cherry fruitcake cookie
27. Sesame cookie
A nutty twist on the classic sugar cookie (all it takes is a few extra ingredients). Get our sesame cookie recipe.
28. PB&J thumbprint cookies
PB&J thumbprint cookies
29. Cranberry fruitcake cookie
30. Caramel and chocolate-filled shortbread cookies