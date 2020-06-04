Recipe Collections

Barbecued Pork Tenderloin, Plus 4 More Easy Dinner Recipes

Something simple and delicious for every night of the week.

By Updated

Plan ahead for easy eats every night of the week. From the grill to the wok (or a sturdy frying pan), there’s something here for everyone. We even threw in a gorgeous soda-fountain treat that’s so easy, it can be whipped up for for dessert as a last-minute surprise. (Watch how it’s done below).

Photo, Roberto Caruso.

Sweet and spicy BBQ pork with radish cucumber salad

Saucy grilled pork tenderloin gets paired with a colourful and crunchy salad in this satisfying meal that's also easy on the eyes. Get the sweet and spicy bbq pork with radish cucumber salad recipe.

Watch: How to make an ice cream float

FILED UNDER: