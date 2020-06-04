Barbecued Pork Tenderloin, Plus 4 More Easy Dinner Recipes

Plan ahead for easy eats every night of the week. From the grill to the wok (or a sturdy frying pan), there’s something here for everyone. We even threw in a gorgeous soda-fountain treat that’s so easy, it can be whipped up for for dessert as a last-minute surprise. (Watch how it’s done below).

Sweet and spicy BBQ pork with radish cucumber salad Saucy grilled pork tenderloin gets paired with a colourful and crunchy salad in this satisfying meal that's also easy on the eyes. Get the sweet and spicy bbq pork with radish cucumber salad recipe.

Watch: How to make an ice cream float