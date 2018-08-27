35 Of Our Best Summer Recipes To Celebrate In-Season Produce (Before It’s Too Late)

1. Pesto-parmesan grilled corn
Photo, Erik Putz.
2. Strawberry shortcake with vanilla cream
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
3. Spicy grilled chicken with strawberry-cucumber salad
Photo, Erik Putz.
4. Frozen bellini
Photo, Erik Putz.
Take advantage of the late summer peaches and whip up some delicious frozen peach cocktails. Get this frozen bellini recipe.
5. Chocolate-zucchini muffins
Photo, Erik Putz.
6. Pesto and zucchini noodle pasta
Photo, Erik Putz.
7. Pesto-burrata salad
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
This dish allows juicy summer tomatoes to shine by pairing them with creamy burrata and garden-fresh pesto. Get this pesto-burrata salad recipe.
8. Summer corn pasta salad
Photo, Angus Fergusson.
Sweet corn is delicious grilled and eaten from the cob, but it also makes a great addition to summer salads. Try this trick for getting it off the cob, then add it to your salad! Get this summer corn pasta salad recipe.
9. Very berry galette
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Show off the season’s juiciest gems in this gorgeous free-form galette. Rustic and elegant, it’s the perfect summer dessert — any way you slice it. Get this very berry galette recipe.
10. Salted caramel ice cream bars
Making ice cream sandwiches is easy with Chapman’s. Photo, Erik Putz.
Never buy store-bought ice cream bars again! This treat sees vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two sheets of cake and filled with dulce de leche and salted peanuts. Get this salted caramel ice cream bars recipe.
11. Grilled satay tofu skewers
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
12. Grilled honey-Dijon salmon fillets
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
13. Frozen aperol float
Photo, Ashley Capp.
Frozen aperol and grapefruit juice creates a slushy drink mix. Top it with bubbly wine for a refreshing treat. Get this frozen aperol float recipe.
14. Peanut butter cookie ice cream sandwiches
Photo, Erik Putz.
15. Watermelon quencher
Photo, Erik Putz.
This refreshing cocktail with fresh watermelon and tequila is the ideal drink to sip while sitting outside on a warm summer night. Get this watermelon quencher recipe.
16. Baby-red potato salad
Photo, John Cullen.
Red potatoes not only add a vibrant pop of colour to this classic side dish, they also hold their shape better than other potato varieties so leftovers will be equally fantastic. Get this baby-red potato salad recipe.
17. Golden zucchini-feta cakes
Photo, John Cullen.
Zucchini and summer squash are plentiful right now, so eat ’em up! Start with these cake… then move along to our chocolate zucchini muffins (up next). Get this golden zucchini-feta cakes recipe.
18. Rhubarb-buttermilk tea cake
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
19. Curried coconut-chicken skewers with honey-lime coleslaw
Photo, Erik Putz.
20. Very cherry pie
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
21. Lager and lime slushes
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Barbecues and hot summer afternoons call for icy-cold patio drinks. The latest trend blends beer with fruit juice for a low-alcohol refresher. We kicked it up a notch and whipped up some fun flavour combinations. Simply freeze a blend of juice and beer (the alcohol prevents it from becoming rock-solid), then whirl it a blender to chilly perfection. Get this lager and lime slushies recipe.
22. Mocha ice cream cake
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
It takes just five ingredients and 25 minutes to whip up this unforgettable no-bake ice cream cake. Laced with espresso and topped with candy-shop chocolates, it’s the ultimate summertime treat! Get this mocha ice cream cake recipe.
23. Tofu and black bean burger
Photo, Erik Putz.
This burger is so tasty, we may sneak it on the menu for our next barbecue. Filling, delicious and topped with crisp veggies and aromatic herbs – everyone at the table will enjoy it! Get this tofu and black bean burger recipe.
24. Watermelon, feta and pistachio salad
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
25. Caramel skillet s’mores
Photo, Erik Putz.
26. Cedar-plank salmon
Photo, John Cullen.
27. Saucy BBQ chicken
Photo,Roberto Caruso.
Get the ‘cue fired up and savour the taste of a grilling classic. Loaded up with sauce, these chicken thighs are perfect for summer barbecuing. Get this saucy BBQ chicken recipe.
28. Peach crisp
Photo, John Cullen.
29. Zucchini and artichoke summer lasagna
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
30. Shrimp, avocado and mango salad rolls
Photo, Sian Richards.
31. Classic vanilla cake
Photo, Erik Putz.
It’s one of the only cakes we ever make! (It’s our secret go-to for summer birthdays and barbecues.) Get this classic vanilla cake recipe.
32. Homemade crepes
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Filled with fresh summer fruits, this year-round breakfast favourite tastes extra delicious at this time of year. Get this homemade crepes recipe.
33. Nordic potato salad
Photo, Erik Putz.
Sometimes you just want a break from romaine. This crunchy satisfying salad packs plenty of colour and international flavour — but no lettuce. Get this Nordic potato salad recipe.
34. Classic beef burger
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
35. Three ingredient ice cream
Photo, Roberto Caruso.