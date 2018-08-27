35 Of Our Best Summer Recipes To Celebrate In-Season Produce (Before It’s Too Late)

1. Pesto-parmesan grilled corn

Dress up grilled summer corn by spreading it with fresh pesto and a sprinkling of parmesan while it’s still warm. Get this pesto-parmesan grilled corn recipe.

2. Strawberry shortcake with vanilla cream

Flaky biscuits encase another summer superstar — fresh strawberries. Get this strawberry shortcake with vanilla cream recipe.

3. Spicy grilled chicken with strawberry-cucumber salad

Juicy grilled chicken and a refreshing strawberry-cucumber salad showcases the best the season has to offer. Get this spicy grilled chicken with strawberry-cucumber salad recipe.

4. Frozen bellini

Take advantage of the late summer peaches and whip up some delicious frozen peach cocktails. Get this frozen bellini recipe.

5. Chocolate-zucchini muffins

Go ahead, put the zucchini in there, no one will ever know, we promise. Get this chocolate-zucchini muffins recipe.

6. Pesto and zucchini noodle pasta

This quick and healthy no-cook meal substitutes in-season zucchini for pasta. Get this pesto and zucchini noodle pasta recipe.

7. Pesto-burrata salad

This dish allows juicy summer tomatoes to shine by pairing them with creamy burrata and garden-fresh pesto. Get this pesto-burrata salad recipe.

8. Summer corn pasta salad

Sweet corn is delicious grilled and eaten from the cob, but it also makes a great addition to summer salads. Try this trick for getting it off the cob, then add it to your salad! Get this summer corn pasta salad recipe.

9. Very berry galette

Show off the season’s juiciest gems in this gorgeous free-form galette. Rustic and elegant, it’s the perfect summer dessert — any way you slice it. Get this very berry galette recipe.

10. Salted caramel ice cream bars

Never buy store-bought ice cream bars again! This treat sees vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two sheets of cake and filled with dulce de leche and salted peanuts. Get this salted caramel ice cream bars recipe.

11. Grilled satay tofu skewers

Use the barbecue as long as possible! Serve these vegetarian-friendly skewers with a bowl of Thai basil and cilantro salad. Get this grilled satay tofu skewers recipe.

12. Grilled honey-Dijon salmon fillets

13. Frozen aperol float

Frozen aperol and grapefruit juice creates a slushy drink mix. Top it with bubbly wine for a refreshing treat. Get this frozen aperol float recipe.

14. Peanut butter cookie ice cream sandwiches

Soft and chewy peanut butter cookies are the perfect choice for making ice cream sandwiches. Get this peanut butter cookie ice cream sandwiches recipe.

15. Watermelon quencher

This refreshing cocktail with fresh watermelon and tequila is the ideal drink to sip while sitting outside on a warm summer night. Get this watermelon quencher recipe.

16. Baby-red potato salad

Red potatoes not only add a vibrant pop of colour to this classic side dish, they also hold their shape better than other potato varieties so leftovers will be equally fantastic. Get this baby-red potato salad recipe.

17. Golden zucchini-feta cakes

Zucchini and summer squash are plentiful right now, so eat ’em up! Start with these cake… then move along to our chocolate zucchini muffins (up next). Get this golden zucchini-feta cakes recipe.

18. Rhubarb-buttermilk tea cake

Try this fresh rhubarb-buttermilk tea cake recipe as a creative alternative to banana bread. Get this rhubarb-buttermilk tea cake recipe.

19. Curried coconut-chicken skewers with honey-lime coleslaw

These skewers have in been in demand all summer long. What better way is there to enjoy the last long weekend of summer than with an outdoor barbecue? Fire up the grill and try these spicy skewers tonight! Get this curried coconut-chicken skewers with honey-lime coleslaw recipe.

20. Very cherry pie

Try it with our cream cheese pastry — it’s very forgiving, which makes it ideal for experimenting with cut-outs on top. Get this very cherry pie recipe.

21. Lager and lime slushes

Barbecues and hot summer afternoons call for icy-cold patio drinks. The latest trend blends beer with fruit juice for a low-alcohol refresher. We kicked it up a notch and whipped up some fun flavour combinations. Simply freeze a blend of juice and beer (the alcohol prevents it from becoming rock-solid), then whirl it a blender to chilly perfection. Get this lager and lime slushies recipe.

22. Mocha ice cream cake

It takes just five ingredients and 25 minutes to whip up this unforgettable no-bake ice cream cake. Laced with espresso and topped with candy-shop chocolates, it’s the ultimate summertime treat! Get this mocha ice cream cake recipe.

23. Tofu and black bean burger

This burger is so tasty, we may sneak it on the menu for our next barbecue. Filling, delicious and topped with crisp veggies and aromatic herbs – everyone at the table will enjoy it! Get this tofu and black bean burger recipe.

24. Watermelon, feta and pistachio salad

Explore the savoury side of watermelon by pairing it with fresh basil and feta — an unexpected (and delicious!) combination. Get this Watermelon, feta and pistachio salad recipe.

25. Caramel skillet s’mores

The secret to this reimagined campfire dessert? A caramel-filled chocolate bar. You can go fancy, but good ol’ Caramilk works great. Get this Caramel skillet s’mores recipe. Watch: How to make skillet s’mores.

26. Cedar-plank salmon

You’ll never want to barbecue salmon any other way after this. Get this cedar-plank salmon recipe.

27. Saucy BBQ chicken

Get the ‘cue fired up and savour the taste of a grilling classic. Loaded up with sauce, these chicken thighs are perfect for summer barbecuing. Get this saucy BBQ chicken recipe.

28. Peach crisp

Local peaches may herald summer’s last hurrah, but this summer treat is always something we look forward to. Get this peach crisp recipe. Watch: How to peel peaches.

29. Zucchini and artichoke summer lasagna

Too hot to cook? Let your slow cooker whip up this summertime favourite (your kitchen will stay cool and so will you). Get this Zucchini and artichoke summer lasagna recipe.

30. Shrimp, avocado and mango salad rolls

Keep a bag of cooked shrimp in the freezer and this no-cook meal is just minutes away. Get this shrimp, avocado and mango salad rolls recipe. Watch: How to make salad rolls.

31. Classic vanilla cake

It’s one of the only cakes we ever make! (It’s our secret go-to for summer birthdays and barbecues.) Get this classic vanilla cake recipe.

32. Homemade crepes

Filled with fresh summer fruits, this year-round breakfast favourite tastes extra delicious at this time of year. Get this homemade crepes recipe.

33. Nordic potato salad

Sometimes you just want a break from romaine. This crunchy satisfying salad packs plenty of colour and international flavour — but no lettuce. Get this Nordic potato salad recipe.

34. Classic beef burger

You can’t go wrong with a perennial favourite. Light up the grill and get barbecuing! Get this classic beef burger recipe.

35. Three ingredient ice cream