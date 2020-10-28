41 Of Our Coziest, Best Soup Recipes

Get your spoons ready, because this collection of our best soup recipes is full of irresistible favourites. We’re filling our bowls with everything from homemade tomato soup (with grilled cheese croutons!), to chunky chorizo and hearty Mexican-lentil soup, and we’ll be going back for seconds every time.

Here are 40 of our best recipes to keep you warm and cozy until spring.

Gallery Our best-ever soup recipes Photo, Erik Putz. Roasted red pepper and tomato cream soup We redeveloped and modernized this recipe (it’s one of our most popular soups!) to make it even more delicious. Kitchen Tip: Top each bowl with a spoonful of cream, grated Parmesan cheese or croutons. Get ou roasted red pepper and tomato cream soup recipe.

Tip: If you prefer to freestyle with your soups — that’s great, too! Here’s our formula for what you need to make vegetable soup, without following a recipe.