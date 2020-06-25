Carrot & Chickpea Salad, Plus 4 More Super Fast, No-Cook Dinners

The recipes in this no-cook dinner plan will save you on sweltering days.

It’s hot out there, so forget about turning on your stove this week. These five no-cook meals (and also an optional no-bake dessert!) are all filled with healthy, flavourful ingredients that are yummy when served chilled. Best of all, they’re all a breeze to put together, meaning they’re perfect for the dog days of summer.

Gallery Dinner Plan, June 25 2020 Photo, Erik Putz. Carrot, halloumi and chickpea salad This vegetarian meal strikes a great balance between protein and produce. Try it in a pita wrap with a dollop of tzatziki for a casual dinner. Get this carrot, halloumi and chickpea salad recipe.

How to cold noodles with shrimp and peaches: