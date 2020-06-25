Recipe Collections

Carrot & Chickpea Salad, Plus 4 More Super Fast, No-Cook Dinners

The recipes in this no-cook dinner plan will save you on sweltering days.

It’s hot out there, so forget about turning on your stove this week. These five no-cook meals (and also an optional no-bake dessert!) are all filled with healthy, flavourful ingredients that are yummy when served chilled. Best of all, they’re all a breeze to put together, meaning they’re perfect for the dog days of summer.

Carrot, halloumi and chickpea salad

This vegetarian meal strikes a great balance between protein and produce. Try it in a pita wrap with a dollop of tzatziki for a casual dinner. Get this carrot, halloumi and chickpea salad recipe.

How to cold noodles with shrimp and peaches:

