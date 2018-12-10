15 Amazing No-Bake Desserts For The Holidays

1. Salted-almond nanaimo bars

These decadent salted-almond Nanaimo bars may be a star Christmas dessert, but they’re also a Chatelaine Kitchen favourite year-round. Get our salted almond nanaimo bars recipe.

2. No-bake gingerbread cookie truffles

A no-bake delight you can make with just a few ingredients (think ginger cookies, cookie butter and tempered chocolate) and cute gem-shaped silicone molds (optional — you can also shape these truffles into balls). Get our no-bake gingerbread cookie truffles recipe.

3. Peppermint fudge

If you’re not that into dark chocolate (we know you’re out there), try this simple holiday treat made with white chocolate and crushed candy canes. Get our peppermint fudge recipe.

4. White chocolate bark

A pretty and delicate treat you can prepare in just 15 minutes (add 20 minutes for it to set in the freezer). We used apricots, pumpkin seeds and dried cranberries here, but feel free to experiment with dark chocolate chunks, candy shards, or various dried fruits to increase the festive feel. Get our white chocolate bark recipe.

5. Turtle fudge

This no-bake Christmas dessert is simply irresistible. (And using packaged caramels makes it incredibly easy.) Get our turtle fudge recipe.

6. Chocolate peanut butter balls

These bite-sized snacks are an ode to one of the best flavour combinations that exists. (They’re also perfect for all holiday entertaining). Get our chocolate peanut butter balls recipe.

7. Haystack cookies

This recipe uses crunchy chow mein noodles, creamy peanut butter and butterscotch chips for easy, no-fuss drop cookies the whole family will love. Get our haystack cookies recipe.

8. Black forest trifle

What do you get when you mix Black Forest cake with a trifle? A holiday party waiting to happen! Best of all, it’s easy to make ahead (and tastes even better the next day). Get our black forest trifle recipe.

9. Salt and pepper whiskey truffles

While we never say no to Christmas cookies, these dark chocolate whiskey truffles are our new guilty pleasure. Get our salt and pepper whiskey truffles recipe.

10. Prosecco jelly squares

We’ve added a little grown-up sparkle to make this guilty pleasure extra-fun. Get our prosecco jelly squares recipe.

11. Cider gelées

Gummy candies for grown-ups. These jellies have a healthy dose of hard apple cider, so they’re a great adult treat. Get our cider gelées recipe.

12. Chocolate mint-crisps

Part cookie, part chocolate bar and all delicious, this easy treat is even prettier when decorated with candied sprinkles. Get our chocolate-mint crisps recipe.

13. Victorian sugarplums

Almonds and assorted dried fruits are the base of this sparkly-sweet no-bake Christmas dessert. Get our Victorian sugarplums recipe.

14. Mocha biscuit cake

Short on time (or baking know-how)? This cake — rumoured to be a favourite of Prince William’s — is the perfect, eye-pleasing Christmas dessert. Get our Mocha biscuit cake recipe.

15. Chestnut marzipan rum balls