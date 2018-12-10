Recipe Collections

15 Amazing No-Bake Desserts For The Holidays

Who says holiday treats have to come from the oven? These no-bake treasures are every bit as sublime.

After the turkey, baked brie, fresh pull-apart rolls and everything else you need your oven for this month, dessert can be difficult to find time (or oven space) for. If you’re out of time to bake more holiday cookies — or you’re interested in adding something new to the menu — these impressive no-bake desserts are the way to go. From bite-sized peanut butter balls, to a decadent chocolate trifle, who needs more cookies, anyway?

Salted-almond nanaimo bars
