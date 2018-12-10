15 Amazing No-Bake Desserts For The Holidays

1. Salted-almond nanaimo bars
Photo, Erik Putz.
These decadent salted-almond Nanaimo bars may be a star Christmas dessert, but they’re also a Chatelaine Kitchen favourite year-round. Get our salted almond nanaimo bars recipe.
2. No-bake gingerbread cookie truffles
Photo, Erik Putz
3. Peppermint fudge
Photo, Erik Putz.
If you’re not that into dark chocolate (we know you’re out there), try this simple holiday treat made with white chocolate and crushed candy canes. Get our peppermint fudge recipe.
4. White chocolate bark
Photo, Erik Putz.
A pretty and delicate treat you can prepare in just 15 minutes (add 20 minutes for it to set in the freezer). We used apricots, pumpkin seeds and dried cranberries here, but feel free to experiment with dark chocolate chunks, candy shards, or various dried fruits to increase the festive feel. Get our white chocolate bark recipe.
5. Turtle fudge
Photo, Erik Putz.
This no-bake Christmas dessert is simply irresistible. (And using packaged caramels makes it incredibly easy.) Get our turtle fudge recipe.
6. Chocolate peanut butter balls
Photo, Erik Putz.
These bite-sized snacks are an ode to one of the best flavour combinations that exists. (They’re also perfect for all holiday entertaining). Get our chocolate peanut butter balls recipe.
7. Haystack cookies
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
This recipe uses crunchy chow mein noodles, creamy peanut butter and butterscotch chips for easy, no-fuss drop cookies the whole family will love. Get our haystack cookies recipe.
8. Black forest trifle
Photo, Erik Putz.
What do you get when you mix Black Forest cake with a trifle? A holiday party waiting to happen! Best of all, it’s easy to make ahead (and tastes even better the next day). Get our black forest trifle recipe.
9. Salt and pepper whiskey truffles
Photo, Liam Morgan.
10. Prosecco jelly squares
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
11. Cider gelées
Photo, Liam Morgan.
Gummy candies for grown-ups. These jellies have a healthy dose of hard apple cider, so they’re a great adult treat. Get our cider gelées recipe.
12. Chocolate mint-crisps
Photo, Erik Putz.
Part cookie, part chocolate bar and all delicious, this easy treat is even prettier when decorated with candied sprinkles. Get our chocolate-mint crisps recipe.
13. Victorian sugarplums
Photo, Erik Putz.
14. Mocha biscuit cake
Photo, Erik Putz.
Short on time (or baking know-how)? This cake — rumoured to be a favourite of Prince William’s — is the perfect, eye-pleasing Christmas dessert. Get our Mocha biscuit cake recipe.
15. Chestnut marzipan rum balls
The no-bake Christmas dessert you didn’t know you needed. The flavours of chestnut and almond marry beautifully, while a little flaky sea salt adds crunch and contrast. Get our marzipan rum balls recipe.