Recipe Collections

Our 20 Most Popular Recipes Of 2019

The top recipes you liked best this year—featuring lots of rhubarb, baked goods and delicious dinners.

by

The Chatelaine Kitchen released more than 100 recipes in 2019, and we wanted to see which ones reigned supreme. We compiled the numbers and found that this year, Chatelaine readers showed a propensity for all things rhubarb, lots of delicious baked goods and yummy, seasonally appropriate dinners. Scroll through the gallery and revisit some of our fan favourites, until you hit the coveted number one. 

Photo, Carmen Cheung. Food styling, Ashley Denton. Prop styling, Madeleine Johari.

Classic Homemade Tzatziki

20. A clean, cool and refreshing dip to enjoy with crudite, grilled veg or chicken. Get this classic homemade tzatziki recipe.
