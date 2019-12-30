The Chatelaine Kitchen released more than 100 recipes in 2019, and we wanted to see which ones reigned supreme. We compiled the numbers and found that this year, Chatelaine readers showed a propensity for all things rhubarb, lots of delicious baked goods and yummy, seasonally appropriate dinners. Scroll through the gallery and revisit some of our fan favourites, until you hit the coveted number one.

Gallery Our 20 Most Popular Recipes Of 2019 Photo, Carmen Cheung. Food styling, Ashley Denton. Prop styling, Madeleine Johari. Classic Homemade Tzatziki 20. A clean, cool and refreshing dip to enjoy with crudite, grilled veg or chicken. Get this classic homemade tzatziki recipe.