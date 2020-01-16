7 Easy Dinner Recipes, Plus A Time-Saving Meal Prep Plan

Want to kick off the new year with a powerful sense of accomplishment? All it takes is a couple pantry checks, our itemized shopping lists and some (totally optional) Sunday prep—so you can spend way less time chopping during the week.

What do you need to get started? Below are the ingredients required, an easy-to-follow guide to help you meal prep over the weekend as well as the crowd-pleasing recipes that’ll keep you cooking all week long.

Here are your week 1 recipes:

Gallery 28 Days of Dinners – Week 1 Photo, Erik Putz. Monday: Salmon fillets with green beans and zucchini orzo Ready in: 25 min. Serves: 4. Start your month of meals off with this impressive, healthy and satisfying dish that only looks too fancy for a Monday. Get our salmon fillets with green beans and zucchini orzo recipe.

Week 1 Ingredients

Check your pantry for:

Olive oil

Canola oil

Sesame oil

Salt

Pepper

Dijon mustard

Brown sugar

Granulated sugar

Honey

White balsamic vinegar

White-wine vinegar

Shopping list:

PRODUCE

1 227-g pkg sliced button mushrooms

1 142-g clamshell baby arugula (3 cups)

1 340-g pkg trimmed green beans

4 yellow onions

5 green onions

1 head garlic (3 cloves)

1 small knob ginger (1 tbsp minced)

1 zucchini

1 medium carrot (1 cup grated)

1 English cucumber

6 baby potatoes

1 small broccoli crown (3 cups chopped)

250 g radishes (2 cups sliced)

227 g asparagus

HERBS

1 clamshell dill (3 tbsp chopped)

1 clamshell rosemary (1 tbsp chopped)

PROTEIN

1 12-pack large eggs

1/2 rotisserie chicken (3 cups shredded meat)

4 skin-on salmon fillets (500 g total)

500 g pork tenderloin

450 g ground lamb

225 g lean ground beef

DAIRY

3/4 cup crumbled feta

2 cups grated white cheddar

grated parmesan (optional)

sour cream (optional)

Sunday Meal Prep Plan

Store everything in resealable containers. Chopped produce should be covered with a damp paper towel, then sealed and refrigerated (to keep from drying out).

Salmon Fillets with Green Beans and Zucchini Orzo

Whisk vinegar with Dijon, honey and 1/2 tsp salt

Trim beans (if needed) and cut in half

Chicken, Asparagus and Udon Noodle Salad

Whisk soy with vinegar, sesame oil, minced fresh ginger and brown sugar

Trim asparagus ends and thinly slice diagonally

Shred rotisserie chicken

Grate carrots and thinly slice green onions

Easy Lamb Bolognese

Chop onion

Grate parmesan (if using)

Saucy Sriracha Pork with Radish-Cucumber Salad

Whisk marmalade with sriracha and 1/2 tsp salt

Whisk 2 tbsp marmalade-sriracha mixture with vinegar and Dijon

Slice pork tenderloin into 1/2-in. rounds

Thinly slice radishes

Shakshuka Pizza

Stir marinara sauce with paprika and cumin

Thinly slice onion

Thinly slice roasted red peppers

Super-Fast Chili

Chop onion

combine chili and garlic powders, sugar and salt

Coarsely grate white cheddar (if using)

Thinly slice green onions (if using)

Skillet Broccoli and Potato Frittata