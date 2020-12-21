Recipe Collections

11 Buttery And Irresistible Mashed Potato Recipes

Trust us, you'll want to make extra.

Great mashed potato recipes are a must-have in your recipe roster. An essential side to roast dinners and formal holiday meals, they can be made many different ways, with a lot of different additions. Here are our favourite ways to dish ’em up (a.k.a.—with lots of butter):

Best-ever mashed potatoes

Creamy, buttery and fluffy. The recipe for those who keep it classic during the holidays. Get this best-ever mashed potatoes recipe.

