25 Easy, Make-Ahead Cocktail Party Snacks

1. Za’atar flatbread with yogurt dip
Photo, Erik Putz.
A popular Middle Eastern spice blend, Za’atar can be used on everything from popcorn to roasted potatoes. For parties, we like putting it on toasted flatbread that’s served with a deliciously easy yogurt dip. Get this za’atar flatbread with yogurt dip recipe.
2. Artichoke spinach dip fondue
Photo, Erik Putz.
Fondue is one of winter’s most exciting party dishes (who doesn’t love a creamy melted cheese dip?). But before you go the traditional route, think about adding a few elegant extras; we upped the ante with spinach and artichoke hearts, and it pairs perfectly with artisanal breads, sweet peppers, sliced apples and pears. Get this artichoke spinach dip fondue recipe.
3. Turkish sausage rolls
Photo, Erik Putz.
When prepping for a party, we love using recipes with hidden shortcuts. We happen to use homemade puff pastry for these rolls, but here’s a little secret: the storebought kind is just as tasty. Get this Turkish sausage rolls recipe.
4. Devilled eggs
5. Broccoli cheddar tots
Photo, Erik Putz.
Ditch the potatoes! These oven-baked broccoli cheddar tots are a light(er) appetizer that will pass the inspection of the pickiest guests. Get our broccoli cheddar tots recipe.
6. Cranberry-almond baked brie
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
It’s not exactly make-ahead — but this 25-minute appetizer is easily put together, and well-worth stepping into the kitchen (briefly) while your guests mingle. Get this cranberry-almond baked brie recipe.
7. Everything bagel cracker
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
8. Homemade lobster roll appetizers
Photo, Erik Putz.
9. Spring rolls
10. Sriracha nut mix
Photo, Erik Putz.
11. Greek cheeseball with feta, oregano and walnuts
Photo, Erik Putz.
These homemade cheeseballs can be made up to three days in advance (and everyone will love the retro vibe, we promise). Get this Greek cheeseball recipe.
12. Beet hummus
Photo, Erik Putz.
13. Salmon poke with nori sheets
Bring a bit of trendy flare to your charcuterie platter: Sushi-grade salmon poke served on sheets of seaweed in place of the traditional crackers-and-salami combo (though we love both). Get this salmon poke with nori sheets recipe.
14. Labneh dip with hazelnuts
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
This creamy cheese and yogurt dip is drizzled with olive oil and toasted hazelnuts for an elegant finish. Serve with mixed raw vegetables or crackers. Get this Labneh dip with hazelnuts recipe.
15. Creamy mushroom paté
Photo, Sian Richards.
Rich and delicious, this vegetarian spread is a test kitchen favourite. (Bonus: You can make this paté up to two days ahead.) Get this creamy mushroom pâté recipe.
16. Cranberry-glazed meatballs
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
These saucy meatballs are a delicious way to add some hot food to the mix, without pulling you away from the party. (Just make them an hour or two before everyone arrives, and keep them warm in the slow cooker.) Get this cranberry-glazed meatballs recipe.
17. Parmesan and prosciutto-stuffed figs
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Another bite-sized, elegant snack is stuffed figs. Fresh and juicy at this time of year, their sweetness balances perfectly with thin, salty strips of prosciutto. Get this parmesan and proscuitto-stuffed figs recipe.
18. Cambozola and date grilled cheese crostini
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
19. Sweet and smoky kettle corn
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
What’s a party without some popcorn? To make it easy for guests to carry, set out pretty paper bags so they can grab a portion and get back to mingling. Get this sweet and smoky kettle corn recipe.
20. Chocolate sea salt almond clusters
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
21. Creamy shrimp salad bites
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Salad is a no-no for stand-up parties. The golden rule: one hand for a drink, the other for a snack. But these salad bites give you the crisp crunch of a leafy salad in one easily handled endive leaf. Get this creamy shrimp salad bites recipe.
22. Savoury caramelized onion dip
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
23. Spanako-pizza
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
This party-worthy pizza is a stellar make-ahead dish (inspired by our favourite Greek savoury pastry). Get this spanako-pizza recipe.
24. Smoked salmon and watercress wraps
Photo, Sian Richards.
25. Crunchy olives
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Briny olives are a nice addition to any charcuterie board, but we also really like the crunchy texture of these fried gems. (They’re also easier to pick up!) Get our crunchy olives recipe.