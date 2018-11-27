25 Easy, Make-Ahead Cocktail Party Snacks

1. Za’atar flatbread with yogurt dip

A popular Middle Eastern spice blend, Za’atar can be used on everything from popcorn to roasted potatoes. For parties, we like putting it on toasted flatbread that’s served with a deliciously easy yogurt dip. Get this za’atar flatbread with yogurt dip recipe.

2. Artichoke spinach dip fondue

Fondue is one of winter’s most exciting party dishes (who doesn’t love a creamy melted cheese dip?). But before you go the traditional route, think about adding a few elegant extras; we upped the ante with spinach and artichoke hearts, and it pairs perfectly with artisanal breads, sweet peppers, sliced apples and pears. Get this artichoke spinach dip fondue recipe.

3. Turkish sausage rolls

When prepping for a party, we love using recipes with hidden shortcuts. We happen to use homemade puff pastry for these rolls, but here’s a little secret: the storebought kind is just as tasty. Get this Turkish sausage rolls recipe.

4. Devilled eggs

The ’80s party staple is back! There are so many ways to dress up your devilled eggs (here are just a few), but we’re always partial to the ever classic version. Get this classic devilled eggs recipe.

5. Broccoli cheddar tots

Ditch the potatoes! These oven-baked broccoli cheddar tots are a light(er) appetizer that will pass the inspection of the pickiest guests. Get our broccoli cheddar tots recipe.

6. Cranberry-almond baked brie

It’s not exactly make-ahead — but this 25-minute appetizer is easily put together, and well-worth stepping into the kitchen (briefly) while your guests mingle. Get this cranberry-almond baked brie recipe.

7. Everything bagel cracker

These easy everything bagel crackers work with dips, spreads, cheeses and more. (And they’re really easy to make.) Get this everything bagel crackers recipe.

8. Homemade lobster roll appetizers

Stuff buttery toasted buns full of creamy lobster filling, and watch the disappear. Get this homemade lobster roll appetizers recipe.

9. Spring rolls

10. Sriracha nut mix

A spicy nut mix for anyone that likes a little heat in every bite. Get this sriracha nut mix recipe.

11. Greek cheeseball with feta, oregano and walnuts

These homemade cheeseballs can be made up to three days in advance (and everyone will love the retro vibe, we promise). Get this Greek cheeseball recipe.

12. Beet hummus

You don’t have to stick to just chickpeas for hummus. This beet version adds a splash of vibrant colour to the party table (and pairs really well with our homemade everything bagel crackers). Get this beet hummus recipe.

13. Salmon poke with nori sheets

Bring a bit of trendy flare to your charcuterie platter: Sushi-grade salmon poke served on sheets of seaweed in place of the traditional crackers-and-salami combo (though we love both). Get this salmon poke with nori sheets recipe.

14. Labneh dip with hazelnuts

This creamy cheese and yogurt dip is drizzled with olive oil and toasted hazelnuts for an elegant finish. Serve with mixed raw vegetables or crackers. Get this Labneh dip with hazelnuts recipe.

15. Creamy mushroom paté

Rich and delicious, this vegetarian spread is a test kitchen favourite. (Bonus: You can make this paté up to two days ahead.) Get this creamy mushroom pâté recipe.

16. Cranberry-glazed meatballs

These saucy meatballs are a delicious way to add some hot food to the mix, without pulling you away from the party. (Just make them an hour or two before everyone arrives, and keep them warm in the slow cooker.) Get this cranberry-glazed meatballs recipe.

17. Parmesan and prosciutto-stuffed figs

Another bite-sized, elegant snack is stuffed figs. Fresh and juicy at this time of year, their sweetness balances perfectly with thin, salty strips of prosciutto. Get this parmesan and proscuitto-stuffed figs recipe.

18. Cambozola and date grilled cheese crostini

Using a baguette instead of sandwich bread makes these mini grilled cheese the perfect appetizer size. Get this cambozola and date grilled cheese crostini recipe.

19. Sweet and smoky kettle corn

What’s a party without some popcorn? To make it easy for guests to carry, set out pretty paper bags so they can grab a portion and get back to mingling. Get this sweet and smoky kettle corn recipe.

20. Chocolate sea salt almond clusters

Each mouthful of salty-sweetness is served in a foiled wrapper, which makes it easy for guests to pick them up as they move through the party. Get this chocolate sea salt almond clusters recipe.

21. Creamy shrimp salad bites

Salad is a no-no for stand-up parties. The golden rule: one hand for a drink, the other for a snack. But these salad bites give you the crisp crunch of a leafy salad in one easily handled endive leaf. Get this creamy shrimp salad bites recipe.

22. Savoury caramelized onion dip

A party isn’t a party without dip. This elegant number stars one of our favourite ingredients — caramelized onions. Get this savoury caramelized onion dip recipe.

23. Spanako-pizza

This party-worthy pizza is a stellar make-ahead dish (inspired by our favourite Greek savoury pastry). Get this spanako-pizza recipe.

24. Smoked salmon and watercress wraps

Creamy, with a hint of spice, these smoked salmon wraps are topped with sprigs of watercress for a peppery finish. Get this smoked salmon and watercress wraps recipe.

25. Crunchy olives