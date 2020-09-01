Recipe Collections

15 Barbecue Menus For the Last Long Weekend of Summer

With menus starring everything from over-the-top burgers to saucy chicken legs, creamy salads and luxe desserts, your weekend grill sessions will be on point.

By Updated

Labour Day is almost here, and that means the last long weekend of summer. We have every intention of celebrating all of our favourite summer recipes until summer is actually over (there’s about three weeks left, by our count), but the last long weekend of the season deserves a blowout meal. And that’s where these barbecue menus come in; from a standby classic of burgers, potato sides salads and ice cream, to our favourite grilled pizza or a gorgeous cedar-planked salmon focused feast — there’s no shortage of choice for your grills this weekend.

Photo, Erik Putz.

The New Classics BBQ Menu

Watermelon quencher
Harissa yogurt grilled chicken
Greek potato salad
Best bean salad
Strawberry sheet pan pie

