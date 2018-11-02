9 Cozy Chili Recipes To Warm Up With Tonight

1. Chicken chili verde
2. Turkey chili with cheddar cornbread
3. Big batch Moroccan chili
4. Super-fast chili
5. Smoky white-bean chili
6. Green chili pork posole
7. Chunky roasted vegetable and chicken chili
8. Beat-the-clock chili
If there were a race for chili-making, this recipe would win gold. Our secret? Spicy sausages, which give this hearty entrée major flavour in a flash. Get this beat-the-clock chili recipe.
9. Chunky chipotle-pork chili
10. Classic cornbread
Nothing says cozy comfort food like the duo of chili and cornbread. Try our classic and Tex-Mex version, or lace it with some southern spice for a little extra kick. Get this classic cornbread recipes.