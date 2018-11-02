9 Cozy Chili Recipes To Warm Up With Tonight

1. Chicken chili verde

This might not look like your typical chili, but our verde (green) version will still keep you cozy and warm this winter season. Get this chicken chili verde recipe.

2. Turkey chili with cheddar cornbread

An all-in-one-pan meal that includes cornbread! Smoked paprika adds depth of flavour and differentiates this from everyday chili (buy either mild or spicy, depending on your preference). Get this turkey chili with cheddar cornbread recipe.

3. Big batch Moroccan chili

Two recipes in one, this 45-minute chili is a speedy weeknight dish that doubles as a comforting Moroccan shepherd’s pie with just two extra ingredients. Get this big batch Moroccan chili recipe.

4. Super-fast chili

A traditional pot of chili made just the way you like it, with beans, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Get this super-fast chili recipe.

5. Smoky white-bean chili

Our secret to an incredibly tasty, healthy version of this comfort-food favourite? The smoky flavour of chipotle peppers. Get this smoky white-bean chili recipe.

6. Green chili pork posole

The fragrant flavours of chili powder, jalapenos and tomatillos make this posole delicious. Get this green chili pork posole recipe.

7. Chunky roasted vegetable and chicken chili

This chili is loaded with giant chunks of zucchini and colourful peppers. Oven-roasted first to bring out their full flavour, they’re stirred in at the last minute to keep them bright. Get this chunky roasted vegetable and chicken chili recipe.

8. Beat-the-clock chili

If there were a race for chili-making, this recipe would win gold. Our secret? Spicy sausages, which give this hearty entrée major flavour in a flash. Get this beat-the-clock chili recipe.

9. Chunky chipotle-pork chili

Ready in just 35 minutes, this hearty, smoky chipotle chili is just right for staying warm through the frigid winter months. Get this chunky chipotle-pork chili recipe.

10. Classic cornbread