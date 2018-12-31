8 Energizing Breakfast Smoothies To Kick-Start Your Day

Give the day a strong and healthy start by whirling up extra servings of fruits and vegetables. With recipes ranging from ultra-green breakfast smoothies (think spinach and matcha) you can take on the go, to a beautiful tropical smoothie bowl, waking up early will start to look really good.

1. Superfood green smoothie Loaded with spinach, mango, frozen banana, chia sees and matcha powder, this superfood green smoothie is the buddha bowl of the smoothie world. Get the recipe. 2. Power beet smoothie A beet smoothie for breakfast? Absolutely! Blend them up with frozen banana and raspberries with a bit of Greek yogurt for a tasty start to the day. Get the recipe. 3. Tropical blue majik smoothie bowl Blue Majik, an extract from the spirulina algae, injects a bright shot of colour into grey winter days. (Usually green, Blue Majik powder gets its azure hue from C-phycocyanin, a protein known for its vibrant blue colour and claim to be rich in antioxidants and amino acids.) Get our tropical blue majik smoothie bowl recipe. 4. Red berry smoothie bowl Fibre-filled cacao and heart-healthy walnuts make this berry smoothie feel like dessert. Get the recipe. 5. Tropical twist smoothie bowl Top this refreshing mango and pineapple smoothie with sweet coconut and kumquats. Get the recipe. 6. Green goddess smoothie bowl We added fibre-rich raspberries and crunchy muesli to this filling, nutrient-dense green smoothie. Get the recipe. 7. Berry blast smoothie bowl Mangoes and kiwis add extra antioxidants to this berry blend. Get the recipe. 8. Harvest spice squash smoothie Squash is an amazingly versatile vegetable. With this recipe, add more vegatables to the day in a deliciously creamy, warm spiced smoothie. Get our harvest spice squash smoothie recipe.

Try these smart smoothie toppers:

Pepitas: Just 2 tbsp contains 5 g of protein and 5 g of fibre.

Figs: High in vitamin K, fibre and copper.

Goji berries: Great source of vitamins A and C.

Almonds: The nut with the most fibre: 3 g in 2 tbsp

Chia: Rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, calcium, protein and fibre.

Flax: Nearly 4 g of fibre in 2 tbsp. Ground seeds are easier for your body to absorb.

Hemp hearts: Full of protein, magnesium and healthy fats.

Watch: How to make a smoothie bowl