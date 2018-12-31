Recipe Collections

8 Energizing Breakfast Smoothies To Kick-Start Your Day

Simplify your morning with an energizing smoothie: these easy meals begin with a fruit and yogurt base and are packed with protein, fibre and vitamins.

by

Give the day a strong and healthy start by whirling up extra servings of fruits and vegetables. With recipes ranging from ultra-green breakfast smoothies (think spinach and matcha) you can take on the go, to a beautiful tropical smoothie bowl, waking up early will start to look really good.

Superfood green smoothie
8
view slideshow
Photos

Try these smart smoothie toppers:

Pepitas: Just 2 tbsp contains 5 g of protein and 5 g of fibre.

Figs: High in vitamin K, fibre and copper.

Goji berries: Great source of vitamins A and C.

Almonds: The nut with the most fibre: 3 g in 2 tbsp

Chia: Rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, calcium, protein and fibre.

Flax: Nearly 4 g of fibre in 2 tbsp. Ground seeds are easier for your body to absorb.

Hemp hearts: Full of protein, magnesium and healthy fats.

Watch: How to make a smoothie bowl
Facebook
Pin It
Twitter
Instagram
Instagram