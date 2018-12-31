8 Energizing Breakfast Smoothies To Kick-Start Your Day

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Give the day a strong and healthy start by whirling up extra servings of fruits and vegetables. With recipes ranging from ultra-green breakfast smoothies (think spinach and matcha) you can take on the go, to a beautiful tropical smoothie bowl, waking up early will start to look really good.