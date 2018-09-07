19 Easy Weeknight Stir-Fry Recipes

1. Sesame shrimp stir-fry
Loaded with bok choy, garlic and sesame seeds, this shrimp stir-fry is a healthy and no-fuss weeknight dinner. Get this sesame shrimp stir-fry recipe.
2. Chicken chow mein
Stir-fried dishes come together very quickly over high heat. The key is to have all your ingredients ready before you begin cooking. Get this chicken chow mein recipe.
3. Dan dan celeriac noodles stir-fry
If you like zucchini noodles, meet your new favourite veggie spiral: Celeriac “noodles.” Toss them in a dan dan stir fry to give your weeknight dinner a kick. Get this dan dan celeriac noodles stir-fry recipe.
4. Sweet and sour pineapple chicken
5. Coconut chicken broccoli stir-fry
6. Stir-fried quinoa with shrimp and vegetables
7. Pineapple-pork fried rice
8. Honey-ginger tofu and vegetable stir-fry
9. Chicken fried cauliflower rice
10. Kung Pao chicken stir-fry
This delicious soy-sherry sauce works just as well with pork or firm tofu. As with all stir-fries, all ingredients should be prepped and measured before you start to cook. Get this Kung Pao chicken stir-fry recipe.
11. Crispy tofu with peanut sauce
Serve with a side of sautéed red peppers and green beans. On its own, this crispy tofu with peanut sauce makes for a delicious stir-fried appetizer. Get this crispy tofu with peanut sauce recipe.
12. Stir-fried ginger beef with broccoli
13. Garlicky chicken fried rice
The trick to this easy dish is using day-old rice (freshly cooked rice will turn to glop). Cook rice, spread it on a baking sheet and cool in the fridge. Get this garlicky chicken fried rice recipe.
14. Sweet and spicy beef stir-fry
15. Singapore noodles
Talk about cold-weather comfort. You can’t beat a bowl of curried noodles loaded with tender pieces of chicken, plump shrimp and crunchy red pepper for a warming meal. Unlike some noodle dishes, this one isn’t too saucy. If you like it fiery, add a little hot sauce. Get this Singapore noodles recipe.
16. Ginger-chicken stir-fry with greens
17. Tangy fried rice with pork
18. Sweet and spicy chicken stir-fry
19. Saucy eggplant and pork stir-fry
