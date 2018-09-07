Recipe Collections

19 Easy Weeknight Stir-Fry Recipes

These recipes are fast, simple and full of the good stuff (saucy vegetables, fluffy rice and flavourful garnishes).

by

For fast, filling and flavourful weeknight meals, turn to one of these stellar stir-fry recipes. From a lightened-up version of fried rice made with cauliflower to a spicy-sweet Kung Pao chicken, every night can be a stir-fry night.

Sesame shrimp stir-fry
19
view slideshow
Photos

How to make Kung Pao chicken stir fry
Facebook
Pin It
Twitter
Instagram