19 Easy Weeknight Stir-Fry Recipes

1. Sesame shrimp stir-fry

Loaded with bok choy, garlic and sesame seeds, this shrimp stir-fry is a healthy and no-fuss weeknight dinner. Get this sesame shrimp stir-fry recipe.

2. Chicken chow mein

Stir-fried dishes come together very quickly over high heat. The key is to have all your ingredients ready before you begin cooking. Get this chicken chow mein recipe.

3. Dan dan celeriac noodles stir-fry

If you like zucchini noodles, meet your new favourite veggie spiral: Celeriac “noodles.” Toss them in a dan dan stir fry to give your weeknight dinner a kick. Get this dan dan celeriac noodles stir-fry recipe.

4. Sweet and sour pineapple chicken

Sweet, spicy and oh-so-delicious, you’ll never crave take-out again! Get this sweet and sour pineapple chicken recipe.

5. Coconut chicken broccoli stir-fry

Whisk. Toss. Fry. This sweet stir-fry is a breeze to whip up – perfect for those Friday nights when you’re looking for something simple to make. Get this coconut chicken broccoli stir-fry recipe.

6. Stir-fried quinoa with shrimp and vegetables

Ready in just 25 minutes, making stir-fry for dinner is looking even easier than usual. Get this stir-fried quinoa with shrimp and vegetables recipe.

7. Pineapple-pork fried rice

In this twist on classic fried rice, we pair pork with tangy-sweet pineapple for a tropical finish. Get this pineapple-pork fried rice recipe.

8. Honey-ginger tofu and vegetable stir-fry

Hello, Meatless Monday. This stir-fry is ready in less than 30 minutes (and tastes delicious). Get this honey-ginger tofu and vegetable stir-fry recipe.

9. Chicken fried cauliflower rice

To boost the health quotient on chicken fried rice, ditch the rice in favour of low-carb cauliflower. Get this chicken fried cauliflower rice recipe.

10. Kung Pao chicken stir-fry

This delicious soy-sherry sauce works just as well with pork or firm tofu. As with all stir-fries, all ingredients should be prepped and measured before you start to cook. Get this Kung Pao chicken stir-fry recipe.

11. Crispy tofu with peanut sauce

Serve with a side of sautéed red peppers and green beans. On its own, this crispy tofu with peanut sauce makes for a delicious stir-fried appetizer. Get this crispy tofu with peanut sauce recipe.

12. Stir-fried ginger beef with broccoli

You can easily adjust the ingredients in this one-dish favourite — add more ginger for extra kick, or replace beef with chicken. Enjoy! Get this stir-fried ginger beef with broccoli recipe.

13. Garlicky chicken fried rice

The trick to this easy dish is using day-old rice (freshly cooked rice will turn to glop). Cook rice, spread it on a baking sheet and cool in the fridge. Get this garlicky chicken fried rice recipe.

14. Sweet and spicy beef stir-fry

Beef, veggies and cashews, plus rice and red wine = dinner tonight! Get this sweet and spicy beef stir-fry recipe.

15. Singapore noodles

Talk about cold-weather comfort. You can’t beat a bowl of curried noodles loaded with tender pieces of chicken, plump shrimp and crunchy red pepper for a warming meal. Unlike some noodle dishes, this one isn’t too saucy. If you like it fiery, add a little hot sauce. Get this Singapore noodles recipe.

16. Ginger-chicken stir-fry with greens

A simple Asian dish that’s packed with protein and vitamin A. Serve with rice or noodles for a complete nutrient-filled meal. Get this ginger-chicken stir-fry with greens recipe.

17. Tangy fried rice with pork

Fast, fresh and better than takeout, this veggie-rich meal is an easy weeknight go-to when you’re in a hurry. Get this tangy fried rice with pork recipe.

18. Sweet and spicy chicken stir-fry

This one-dish wonder is under 200 calories and full of flavour. The secret ingredient? Red pepper jelly. Get this sweet and spicy chicken stir-fry recipe.

19. Saucy eggplant and pork stir-fry