7 New, Easy Dinner Recipes, Plus This Week’s Groceries And Meal Prep Plan

Week two of our 28-day meal prep plan is here (find the first week here and all the recipes from the plan here), featuring seven satisfying recipes that’ll have dinner on the table in a flash. From a hearty chicken chili to a one-pan, vegetarian mushroom gratin, these recipes will carry you through from Monday to Sunday with ease.

Below are the recipes and groceries you’ll need, plus easy-to-follow meal prep tips to set you up for success throughout the week.

Here are your week 2 recipes:

Week 2 Ingredients:

Check your fridge for these leftovers from last week and plan accordingly:

Garlic gloves

Sour cream

Parmesan

Check your pantry for:

Olive oil

Canola oil

Sesame oil

Salt

Pepper

Honey

Rice vinegar

Soy sauce

Low-sodium soy sauce

Oyster sauce

Smoked paprika

Garam masala

All-purpose flour

Cornstarch

Dry sherry

or apera (optional)

Shopping list:

PRODUCE

2 227-g pkg sliced cremini mushrooms

1 397-g pkg coleslaw mix

1 340-g pkg mixed broccoli and cauliflower florets (4 cups)

1 340-g pkg spiralized zucchini

3 yellow onions

1 shallot

6 green onions

2 heads garlic (9 cloves)

1 medium fennel bulb with fronds

1 grapefruit

2 limes

1 3-pack yellow, red and orange bell peppers

1 green bell pepper

1 small bunch Swiss chard (4 cups chopped)

1 large bunch watercress (3 cups chopped)

HERBS

1 bunch cilantro (heaping 1 cup chopped)

1 bunch parsley (2 tbsp chopped) 1 clamshell mint (⁄ cup leaves)

PROTEIN

4 skin-on salmon fillets (600 g total)

1 450-g pkg peeled, large frozen shrimp

500 g skinless, boneless chicken breasts, halved horizontally

350 g skinless, boneless chicken thighs, thinly sliced

450 g strip loin steak, about ⁄-in. thick

4 boneless pork chops, about ⁄-in. thick

DAIRY

1 250-mL pkg sour cream (3/4 cup)

1/2 cupcup grated parmesan

1 1/2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese (optional)

BAKERY

8 small flour tortillas

DRY GOODS

250 g fresh chow mein noodles

180 g soba noodles

1 398-mL can butter beans

1 540-mL can cannellini beans

1 900-mL carton low-sodium chicken broth (3 cups)

1 900-mL carton vegetable broth (3/4cup)

1 80-g pkg shichimi togarashi spice blend, such as President’s Choice (1/2 tsp)

1 136-g bottle Tex-Mex seasoning, such as Clubhouse (2 tbsp)

1 small pkg wasabi paste (5 tsp)

80 mL mango chutney (1/3 cup)

1 250-mL can sliced pickled jalapenos (1 tbsp)

300 mL prepared salsa (1/2 cup)

30 g panko bread crumbs (1/2 cup)

2 tbsp fried shallots (optional)

Sunday Meal Prep Plan

Store everything in resealable containers. Chopped produce should be covered with a damp paper towel, then sealed and refrigerated (to keep from drying out).

Sweet and Spicy Glazed Salmon with Fennel and Grapefruit Salad

Thinly slice fennel, reserving fronds

Peel, halve and thinly slice grapefruit

Thinly slice shallot

Chicken Chow Mein

Cut green onions

Stir together 1 1/2 tbsp soy sauce, 1 tsp sesame oil and oyster sauce

Garam Masala Pork Chops with Mango Chutney

Stir smoked paprika with salt and garam masala

Togarashi Shrimp, Spiralized Zucchini and Soba Bowls

Stir soy sauce with lime juice, 2 tsp sesame oil and honey

Chop green onions

White Chicken Chili

Halve chicken breasts horizontally

Finely chop onion

Shred Monterey Jack cheese (if using)

Spicy Steak Fajitas

Cut onion into wedges

Shred Monterey Jack cheese (if using)

One-Pan Mushroom Gratin with Butter Beans