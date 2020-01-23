7 New, Easy Dinner Recipes, Plus This Week’s Groceries And Meal Prep Plan

Week two of our 28-day meal prep plan is here (find the first week here and all the recipes from the plan here), featuring seven satisfying recipes that’ll have dinner on the table in a flash. From a hearty chicken chili to a one-pan, vegetarian mushroom gratin, these recipes will carry you through from Monday to Sunday with ease.
Below are the recipes and groceries you’ll need, plus easy-to-follow meal prep tips to set you up for success throughout the week.
Here are your week 2 recipes:
Monday: Sweet and spicy glazed salmon
Ready in: 20 mins. Serves: 4.
Start your week off with an easy, yet impressive, recipe of baked salmon atop a refreshing, citrus-infused salad. Get our sweet and spicy glazed salmon recipe.
Tuesday: Chicken chow mein
Ready in: 35 min. Serves: 4.
Instead of spending time chopping veggies, use store-bought coleslaw mix to get dinner on the table in a flash. Get our chicken chow mein recipe.
Wednesday: Garam masala pork chops
Ready in: 20 min. Serves: 4.
Some pre-cut produce is worth the price, like broccoli and cauliflower, which help this mid-week meal come together in just 20 minutes. Get our garam masala pork chops recipe.
Thursday: Togarashi shrimp, spiralized zucchini and soba bowls
Ready in: 20 min. Serves: 4.
Togarashi is a Japanese seasoning that adds a ton of flavour to this dish. If you can'r find it at the grocery store, combine 1/2 tsp toasted mixed sesame seeds with a pinch of cayenne pepper for a quick hack. Get our togarashi shrimp, spiralized zucchini and soba bowls recipe.
Friday: White chicken chili
Ready in: 40 min. Serves: 4.
Finish off the work week with this creamy chicken chili filled with corn and beans, and topped with a generous sprinkling of Monterey Jack cheese. Get our white chicken chili recipe.
Saturday: Spicy steak fajitas
Ready in: 40 min. Serves: 4.
Saturday nights call for something extra-special, like these spicy steak fajitas. Serve with an array of condiments, such as salsa, cheese and sour cream, so everyone can dress up their own tortillas. Get our spicy steak fajitas recipe.
Sunday: One-pan mushroom gratin with butter beans
Ready in: 30 min. Serves: 4.
Fight off the Sunday scaries with this creamy and cheesy one-pan, vegetarian meal. If you can't find canned butter beans, swap in cannellini beans. Get our one-pan mushroom gratin with butter beans recipe.
Week 2 Ingredients:
Check your fridge for these leftovers from last week and plan accordingly:
- Garlic gloves
- Sour cream
- Parmesan
Check your pantry for:
- Olive oil
- Canola oil
- Sesame oil
- Salt
- Pepper
- Honey
- Rice vinegar
- Soy sauce
- Low-sodium soy sauce
- Oyster sauce
- Smoked paprika
- Garam masala
- All-purpose flour
- Cornstarch
- Dry sherry
or apera (optional)
Shopping list:
PRODUCE
- 2 227-g pkg sliced cremini mushrooms
- 1 397-g pkg coleslaw mix
- 1 340-g pkg mixed broccoli and cauliflower florets (4 cups)
- 1 340-g pkg spiralized zucchini
- 3 yellow onions
- 1 shallot
- 6 green onions
- 2 heads garlic (9 cloves)
- 1 medium fennel bulb with fronds
- 1 grapefruit
- 2 limes
- 1 3-pack yellow, red and orange bell peppers
- 1 green bell pepper
- 1 small bunch Swiss chard (4 cups chopped)
- 1 large bunch watercress (3 cups chopped)
HERBS
- 1 bunch cilantro (heaping 1 cup chopped)
- 1 bunch parsley (2 tbsp chopped) 1 clamshell mint (⁄ cup leaves)
PROTEIN
- 4 skin-on salmon fillets (600 g total)
- 1 450-g pkg peeled, large frozen shrimp
- 500 g skinless, boneless chicken breasts, halved horizontally
- 350 g skinless, boneless chicken thighs, thinly sliced
- 450 g strip loin steak, about ⁄-in. thick
- 4 boneless pork chops, about ⁄-in. thick
DAIRY
- 1 250-mL pkg sour cream (3/4 cup)
- 1/2 cupcup grated parmesan
- 1 1/2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese (optional)
BAKERY
- 8 small flour tortillas
DRY GOODS
- 250 g fresh chow mein noodles
- 180 g soba noodles
- 1 398-mL can butter beans
- 1 540-mL can cannellini beans
- 1 900-mL carton low-sodium chicken broth (3 cups)
- 1 900-mL carton vegetable broth (3/4cup)
- 1 80-g pkg shichimi togarashi spice blend, such as President’s Choice (1/2 tsp)
- 1 136-g bottle Tex-Mex seasoning, such as Clubhouse (2 tbsp)
- 1 small pkg wasabi paste (5 tsp)
- 80 mL mango chutney (1/3 cup)
- 1 250-mL can sliced pickled jalapenos (1 tbsp)
- 300 mL prepared salsa (1/2 cup)
- 30 g panko bread crumbs (1/2 cup)
2 tbsp fried shallots (optional)
Sunday Meal Prep Plan
Store everything in resealable containers. Chopped produce should be covered with a damp paper towel, then sealed and refrigerated (to keep from drying out).
Sweet and Spicy Glazed Salmon with Fennel and Grapefruit Salad
- Thinly slice fennel, reserving fronds
- Peel, halve and thinly slice grapefruit
- Thinly slice shallot
Chicken Chow Mein
- Cut green onions
- Stir together 1 1/2 tbsp soy sauce, 1 tsp sesame oil and oyster sauce
Garam Masala Pork Chops with Mango Chutney
- Stir smoked paprika with salt and garam masala
Togarashi Shrimp, Spiralized Zucchini and Soba Bowls
- Stir soy sauce with lime juice, 2 tsp sesame oil and honey
- Chop green onions
White Chicken Chili
- Halve chicken breasts horizontally
- Finely chop onion
- Shred Monterey Jack cheese (if using)
Spicy Steak Fajitas
- Cut onion into wedges
- Shred Monterey Jack cheese (if using)
One-Pan Mushroom Gratin with Butter Beans
- Finely grate parmesan
- Finely chop onion