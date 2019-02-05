Recipe Collections

20 Pub-Style Snacks For Game Night

Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada is February 9 — and we’ve got all the snacks for the hockey lovers at home. (Starting with homemade jalapeño poppers.)

If you’re staying in to watch sports, there’s no better time to make delicious snacks. From warm queso dip to jalapeño poppers and spicy fried chicken, there’s a snack for every craving. Get inspired below:

Korean fried chicken wings recipe
