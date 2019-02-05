20 Pub-Style Snacks For Game Night

1. Korean fried chicken wings recipe

This batch makes a lot — because you’ll be eating a lot. Saucy, spicy and a little bit sweet, these wings are the only wings to fry this weekend. Get our Korean fried chicken wings recipe.

2. Southwestern corn and bean dip

Made in the slow cooker, this cream cheese dip is a must-make for winter gatherings. Save 10 minutes for prep, and the slow cooker will do all the work. (Just make sure to fire it up a couple hours before game-time.) Get our Southwestern corn and bean dip recipe.

3. Nachos supreme

If you’re not making wings, then nachos are a game-time classic no one will turn away. We topped these nachos with chorizo and beans to give them even more flavour and staying power. Get our nachos supreme recipe.

4. Crispy jalepeño poppers

These jalepeño poppers can be stuffed, covered and refrigerated up to a day ahead of time, so you can focus on getting set up for the big game. Get our crispy jalapeno poppers recipe.

5. Thai eggplant dip

Take your dipping game up a notch or two with this creamy Thai-inspired dip! Top with peanuts, chilies and cilantro, and serve with rice crackers, shrimp crackers and veggies. Get our Thai eggplant dip recipe.

6. Japanese fried chicken bites

Don’t let the deep fryer scare you. Using a digital thermometer to keep the oil to between 325F and 350F for an evenly brown cook. Try it with these Japanese fried chicken bites. Get our Japanese fried chicken bites recipe.

7. Sesame pita chips with smoky tomato dip

Another dip to elevate your game-time spread. Serve this smoky red spread with sesame pita chips. Get our smoky tomato dip recipe.

8. Beer cheese

Tangy, cheesy and crazy delicious, this is an easy appetizer everyone will love. Serve with bread, crackers, pretzels and celery sticks. Get our beer cheese recipe.

9. Cheese and bacon-stuffed peppers

Take our homemade pickled jalapenos, and turn them into a game-changing snack! Go ahead, fire up the party with creamy, spicy stuffed peppers this weekend. Get our cheese and bacon-stuffed peppers recipe.

10. Ketchup popcorn

Our easy 10-minute, homemade ketchup gives this game-time favourite a pop of Canadian flavour. Get our ketchup popcorn recipe.

11. Sriracha nut mix

This homemade nut mix gets a healthy dose of hot sauce. Perfect for gametime snacking. Get our sriracha nut mix recipe.

12. Guacamole and pico de gallo salsa

You can’t go wrong with guacamole n’ chips! This weekend, add a bowl of fresh pico de gallo for twice the dipping fun.

13. Peppery chicken wings

Chicken wings are great for Saturday night noshing, and these have just the right mix of heat, spice and tang. Use drumettes if you want a healthier version, they’re a little meatier than wings and have less fat. Get our peppery chicken wings recipe.

14. Fried cheese pops

The secret? Babybel cheeses! These amazing cheese pops are easy to make, and even easier to eat — making them an ideal game-time snack. Get our fried cheese pops recipe.

15. Cubana sandwiches

Pressed in a panini-maker, or fried on your stovetop, these simple, cheesy sandwiches will satisfy everyone. Get our Cubana sandwiches recipe.

16. Baked onachos

It’s all baked! These oven-baked nachos are loaded with all the goods, making this game-day snack satisfying to all comers. Get our oven-baked nachos recipe.

17. Chocolate-coated kettle chips

Guests will be in sweet-and-salty heaven when you break out this snack combo! Get our chocolate-coated kettle chips recipe.

18. Wasabi-edamame dip

A healthy veg dip, with kick. (The perfect way to spice up the obligatory veggie plate you put on the table for game-day.) Get our wasabi-edamame dip recipe.

19. Crunchy baked onion rings

Our crunchy onion rings are totally guilt-free (they’re baked!) and delicious. Get our baked onion rings recipe.

20. Turkish sausage rolls