5 Easy Grain Bowls To Start 2019 Strong

With the right ingredients, a good-for-you dinner can be more satisfying than old faithfuls like meat and potatoes or saucy pasta. In these healthy grain bowls, you’ll find nutritious grains, peppery greens, tangy sauces and sweet roasted vegetables that make each bite one to savour.

Here’s a week of bowls to help start 2019 strong — without sacrificing on flavour:

1. Monday: Mediterranean quinoa bowl Ready in: 35 min. Serves: 4.

Cucumbers, tomatoes, chickpeas, hummus, tzatziki, avocado, quinoa and more come together in a sensational, healthy dinner bowl you can’t wait to dig into. Get the recipe for a Mediterranean quinoa bowl. 2. Tuesday: Hoisin chicken rice bowl Ready in: 40 min. Serves: 4.

Keep the week going with another healthy bowl. Today, it’s chicken, broccoli, brown rice, orange slices and cashews, with a drizzle of sriracha for a kick of heat. Get the recipe for hoisin chicken rice bowls. 3. Wednesday: Salmon poke bowl Ready in: 40 min. Serves: 4.

Pronounced Pok-eh, this Hawaiian raw-fish fave is sweeping the nation. Made with a variety of fresh greens and flavourful (and healthy) add-ins, this bowl will give dinner a lush, tropical feel. Get the recipe for salmon poke bowls. 4. Thursday: Falafel buddha bowl Ready in: 40 min. Serves: 4.

Falafel, pepitas, bulgur, beets, squash, arugula, tahini, garlic and honey make this bowl a superfood heavyweight. Get the recipe for falafel buddha bowls. 5. Friday: Turkey and farro burrito bowl Ready in: 35 min. Serves: 4.

Get the recipe for turkey and farro burrito bowls. 6. Friday: Chocolate mousse Prep: 15 min. Chill time: 2 hrs. Serves: 8.

Prep this decadently easy dessert on Wednesday or Thursday for a Friday-night treat you can pull out of the fridge and eat immediately. (Just have those dessert spoons at the ready.) Get the recipe for chocolate mousse bowls.

Watch: How to make one of our healthy grain bowls