4 Delicious Toppings For Your Holiday Dessert Table

The holidays can be chaotic at the best of times—this year, carve out more time to actually enjoy them with a store-bought cheesecake bar that’s quick, easy and sure to please. Here’s how to put together a delicious cheesecake spread with four of our favourite triple-tested homemade sauces and toppings that will take dessert to the next level.
Butterscotch Caramel Sauce
Pair with Western Family White Chocolate Mudslide Cheesecake
Prep 5 min; total 5 min
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1 tsp vanilla
1/2 tsp kosher salt
1/2 cup 35% cream
1. Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add sugar. Bring to a gentle boil, whisking occasionally. Cook for 3 min. Stir in vanilla and salt until dissolved. Remove from heat and let stand 1 min. Whisk in cream until sauce is smooth. Cool and serve with cheesecake.
Blueberry Compote
Pair with Western Family New York Style Cheesecake
Prep 5 min; total 15 min
1. STIR blueberries with lemon zest, juice and sugar in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low. Gently boil until berries are soft and sauce turns syrupy, 5 to 10 min. Cool and serve with cheesecake.
Candied Pecans
Pair with Western Family Chocolate Swirl Cheesecake
Prep 10 min; total 10 min
2 tbsp granulated sugar
1 tbsp water
pinch of salt
1. LINE a baking sheet with parchment. Toast pecans in a medium frying pan over medium until fragrant, about 7 min, stirring often. Transfer to a plate. Wipe frying pan clean and add sugar, water and salt.
2. COOK over medium until sugar is dissolved and mixture is bubbling. Add pecans and cook over medium-low, stirring constantly, until pecans are coated with a crystallized layer of sugar, 3 to 5 min. Transfer to prepared pan and spread to cool. Serve with cheesecake.
Bourbon Whipped Cream
Pair with Western Family Caramel Machiato Cheesecake
Prep 5 min; total 5 min
2 tbsp icing sugar
1 tbsp bourbon
1. BEAT cream with icing sugar and bourbon in a medium bowl with an electric mixer on medium-high until soft peaks form, about 5 min. Serve with cheesecake.