14 Unbelievably Good Fruit Crumble, Crisp And Cobbler Recipes

1. Peach cobbler

The buttermilk biscuit topping helps soaks up some of the fruit juice in this seasonal dessert. Get this peach cobbler recipe.

2. Classic apple crisp

Just like grandma used to make! There’s nothing more perfect on a brisk fall day than a batch of classic crisp! Get this classic apple crisp recipe.

3. Plum cobbler

Serve this in-season plum and blackberry cobbler warm, with a melty scoop of cool vanilla ice cream. Get this plum cobbler recipe.

4. Peach crisp

A crisp, golden and sweet weekend treat. Top with whipped cream and enjoy! Get this peach crisp recipe.

5. Rhubarb crisp

This dessert is the perfect balance of sweet and tart (and well-worth making if your local farmers market still has a few bundles of rhubarb on hand). Get this rhubarb crisp recipe.

6. Apple-blueberry superfood crumble

We added heart-healthy walnuts, fibre-rich flax and crunchy pepitas to the traditional oats and sugar topping. Get this apple-blueberry superfood crumble recipe.

7. Peach crumble pie

Have fresh peaches laying around? Why not try a crumble pie? The flaky crust and crunchy crumble balance out the sweet peach filling. It’s an array of delicious, melt-in-your-mouth textures. Get this peach crumble pie recipe.

8. Grilled nectarine crumble

Transform fresh summer fruit into a fabulous weeknight dessert with just a handful of ingredients. Get this grilled nectarine crumble recipe.

9. Ginger-berry cookies and cream

This dessert was inspired by English trifle, but we made it easier, quicker and a bit more chic. Add a splash of sherry to the berries for an extra flavour hit. Get this ginger-berry cookies and cream recipe.

10. Apple-berry brown betty

Dish this up straight out of the slow-cooker, with a scoop of rich and creamy vanilla ice cream. Get this apple-berry brown better recipe.

11. Four-fruit cookie cobbler

A winner with all age groups, this cobbler has a scrumptious chocolate-chip-cookie cover that’s an unexpected but welcome treat. Get this four-fruit cookie cobbler recipe.

12. Saucy mixed berries

Warm fruit covered by a cake-like biscuit topping, with hidden gems of white chocolate. Round it out with whipped cream and snippets of fresh mint. Get this saucy mixed berry cobbler recipe.

13. Raspberry and streusel coffee cake

This cake isn’t technically a crisp, crumble or cobbler… but the crumbly topping and fruit base means it’s definitely delicious. Besides, raspberries are plentiful this time of year, and cake is always welcome. Get this raspberry and streusel coffee cake recipe.

14. Cherry crumble coffee cake