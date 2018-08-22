Recipe Collections

14 Unbelievably Good Fruit Crumble, Crisp And Cobbler Recipes

Saucy, seasonal baked fruits, sweet oat crumbles and airy dumplings are the perfect match.

by

What’s not to love about a fruit crumble? These simple crumbles, crisps and cobblers give you all the juiciness and aroma of a pie without the hassle of preparing pastry — and they’re the perfect pairing for a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Peach cobbler
14
view slideshow
Photos

Facebook
Pin It
Twitter
Instagram