16 Extra-Cheesy Baked Pasta Recipes

1. Classic macaroni and cheese

Fire up the oven and break out the cheese: this baked pasta recipe (and the ones that follow) is exactly what you need to get through fall and winter. Get this classic macaroni and cheese recipe.

2. Swiss fondue mac & cheese

One of the most addictive pastas we’ve ever developed. It’s super-cheesy, with a quick hit of acidity from the pickles (they balance out the richness perfectly). And did we mention that there are crunchy bread crumbs on top? Get our Swiss fondue mac & cheese recipe.

3. Baked rigatoni with spicy chorizo

Cured chorizo is a dried, ready-to-eat sausage and a good staple to boost the flavour of pastas and soups. Get this baked rigatoni with spicy chorizo recipe.

4. One-pan pizza pasta

Pepperoni and Italian seasoning are the key to this pasta’s pizza-slice flavour. Get this one-pan pizza pasta recipe.

5. Tortellini Alfredo with peas and bacon

Fast, easy and super-cheesy, this cream-based pasta gets an extra boost of flavour from crispy bacon, and some colour from bright green peas. Get this tortellini Alfredo with peas and bacon recipe.

6. One-pan lasagna

Because sometimes you really want lasagna, but you only have so long to make it. (It’s ready in just over an hour!) Get this one-pan lasagna recipe.

7. Baked nacho pasta

Cheesy on the bottom and crispy on top, this dish is the ultimate in comfort pastas. Get this baked nacho pasta recipe.

8. The new mac and cheese

Cooked under the broiler, this creamy (and cheesy) macaroni has a hint of crispness, and is packed full of flavours. It’s sure to keep you warm and satiated on a cold night. Get this mac and cheese recipe.

9. Creamy spinach and artichoke baked pasta

Try this creamy pasta loaded with veggies and cream cheese, topped with golden-crisp bread crumbs. Get this creamy spinach and artichoke baked pasta recipe.

10. Skillet mac and cheese

Start with an easy Mornay sauce, add bacon, macaroni, top with cheese and bake! Get this skillet mac and cheese recipe.

11. Ravioli lasagna with sausage and mushrooms

Mozzarella, spinach and cheese ravioli compliments the Italian sausages and cremini mushrooms in this hearty dish. It’s easy to make and will become a family favourite! Get this ravioli lasagna with sausage and mushrooms recipe.

12. French onion macaroni and cheese

We didn’t know we could love macaroni and cheese any more than we already do. Then we tasted this recipe. Get this French onion macaroni and cheese recipe.

13. Spaghetti squash tetrazzini

Spaghetti squash is a gluten-free, low-carb and more nutritionally dense substitute for pasta. Add a side of emerald kale salad, and dinner is satisfying and healthy! Get this spaghetti squash tetrazzini recipe.

14. Nigella Lawson’s gnocchi gratin

Creamy and rich, each bite of this baked delight (shared by the domestic goddess herself) is to die for! Get Nigella Lawson’s gnocchi gratin recipe.

15. Macaroni and cheese with roasted butternut squash

As one of our favourites, this cheesy macaroni gets a boost from diced squash and a crispy finish with a golden, crumbed top. Get this macaroni and cheese with roasted butternut squash recipe.

16. Turkey tortilla lasagna