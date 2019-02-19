16 Extra-Cheesy Baked Pasta Recipes

1. Classic macaroni and cheese
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
2. Swiss fondue mac & cheese
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
One of the most addictive pastas we’ve ever developed. It’s super-cheesy, with a quick hit of acidity from the pickles (they balance out the richness perfectly). And did we mention that there are crunchy bread crumbs on top? Get our Swiss fondue mac & cheese recipe.
3. Baked rigatoni with spicy chorizo
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
4. One-pan pizza pasta
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
5. Tortellini Alfredo with peas and bacon
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
6. One-pan lasagna
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
7. Baked nacho pasta
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
8. The new mac and cheese
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Cooked under the broiler, this creamy (and cheesy) macaroni has a hint of crispness, and is packed full of flavours. It’s sure to keep you warm and satiated on a cold night. Get this mac and cheese recipe.
9. Creamy spinach and artichoke baked pasta
Photo, Jody Pudge.
10. Skillet mac and cheese
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
11. Ravioli lasagna with sausage and mushrooms
Photo, John Cullen.
12. French onion macaroni and cheese
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
13. Spaghetti squash tetrazzini
Photo, Angus Fergusson.
14. Nigella Lawson’s gnocchi gratin
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
15. Macaroni and cheese with roasted butternut squash
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
16. Turkey tortilla lasagna
Photo, Ryan Szulcs.
This tortilla lasagna is full of healthy, dark greens and lean ground meat. So why not give beef a break, and try it? Whether you choose turkey or chicken, you won’t be disappointed. Get this turkey tortilla lasagna recipe.