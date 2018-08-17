Caramelized Onion Burgers, Plus 4 More Fast Weeknight Dinners

1. Monday: Halloumi and sweet potato skewers with lentil salad

Ready in: 35 minutes Serves: 4 Make meatless Monday your favourite day of the week with these sweet and salty skewers. Get this halloumi and sweet potato skewers with lentil salad recipe.

2. Tuesday: Pork peanut ramen

Ready in: 25 minutes Serves: 4

Use the noodles from instant ramen packages (toss the seasoning) in this souped-up salad that’s ready in less than half an hour. Get this pork peanut ramen recipe.

3. Wednesday: Chicken fajitas

Ready in: 30 mins Serves: 4 These grilled chicken fajitas make a perfect al fresco meal. Get this chicken fajitas recipe.

4. Thursday: Sesame shrimp stir-fry

Ready in: 30 mins Serves : 4 Serve this sweet and savoury stir-fry over rice for a filling mid-week meal. Get this sesame shrimp stir-fry recipe.

5. Friday: Caramelized onion burgers with garlic aioli

Ready in: 30 mins Serves: 4

Caramelized onions add a rich flavour to these end-of-week burgers. Get this caramelized onion burgers with garlic aioli recipe.

6. Caramel skillet s’mores