Recipe Collections

23 Of Our Best Pear And Plum Recipes For Late Summer

Enjoy the fruits of the summer harvest with these sweet and savoury recipes.

by

It may be late summer (sigh), but it’s also a glorious moment for the best produce of the season: every market stall is brimming with fresh delights. After corn and tomatoes, pears and plums are leading the charge, and we’re celebrating with a bounty of recipes. From vanilla-infused poached pears to a plum cobbler no one will be able to resist, here are 22 ways to savour two of the season’s brightest stars.

Plum cobbler
23
view slideshow
Photos

How to make raspberry swirl cheesecake bars
Facebook
Pin It
Twitter
Instagram