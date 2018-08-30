23 Of Our Best Pear And Plum Recipes For Late Summer

1. Plum cobbler
Photo, Erik Putz.
The structured cobbler topping contrasts perfectly with the gooey plum and blackberry base, making it a dessert no one will be able to get enough of. Get this plum cobbler recipe.
2. Pear and watercress salad
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Loaded with goat cheese, watercress and walnuts, this pear salad pulls both summer and winter duty. Whether you want a light lunch or a dinnertime side dish, this salad won’t disappoint. Get this pear and watercress salad recipe.
3. Dutch baby with roasted plums
Photo, Erik Putz.
The trick to crisp and fluffy Dutch baby pancakes is a hot pan. Use an oven-safe frying pan: it takes less time to heat up, and will be ready in 7 to 9 minutes. Top with roasted plums or fresh fruit. Get this Dutch baby with roasted plums recipe.
4. Supper salad with roasted fruit
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
5. Grilled zucchini-pear salad
Photo, Erik Putz.
Switch up your salad routine by leaving out the lettuce! Here we’ve put together a balanced salad with ripe pears and grilled zucchini, and sprinkled it with peppery arugula. Get this grilled zucchini-pear salad recipe.
6. Earl grey and vanilla pears
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
7. Classic French toast with roasted plums
Photo, Erik Putz.
8. Roasted plums
Photo, Erik Putz.
If you have some time this weekend, pick up a fresh vanilla pod and some plums for roasting. (We’re obsessed with this over our yogurt in the morning.) Get this roasted plums recipe.
9. Financier plum cake
Photo, Erik Putz.
At this time of year, let local ingredients shine. This cake is a simple way to make the most of those plums you picked up at the farmer’s market. Get this financier plum cake recipe.
10. Pear and currant empanadas
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Sweet, spiced pear filling is rolled into empanada dough and topped with coarse sugar to finish for a great hand-held treat. Get this pear and currant empanadas recipe.
11. Ginger-plum pandowdy
Photo, Jodi Pudge.
Lightly spiced fruit sits under a simple crust that’s sure to delight. While these mini pies may look like they’re made by a pro, they’re easy for beginner bakers to master. Get this ginger-plum pandowdy recipe.
12. Creamy pear and mascarpone brioche
Photo, Sian Richards.
13. Summer plum salsa
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
14. Easy plum jam
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Plums are one of the simplest fruits to jam, since they don’t need to be peeled. The cardamom adds a subtle perfume but can be omitted (or use cinnamon). Get this easy plum jam recipe.
15. Vanilla and red wine braised pears
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
These pretty pears will impress your guests at your next dinner party… or you can enjoy them on your own. They’re delicious however you choose to serve them. Get this vanilla and red wine braised pears recipe.
16. Ricotta-plum crostini
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
17. Roasted vanilla pears
This incredibly simple vanilla-infused dessert is best served warm from the oven, with a dollop of whipped cream on top. Get this roasted vanilla pears recipe.
18. Almond and plum tart
Photo, Andreas Trauttmansdorff.
Tangy plums nestled in a melt-in-your-mouth almond filling on a no-fail shortbread crust? This tart is perfect for after-dinner lingering. Get this almond and plum tart recipe.
19. Pears with sweet-masala yogurt
20. Roasted plum and spinach salad
Photo, Yvonne Duivenvoorden.
21. Chardonnay cheese fondue
Prepare a colourful platter of bite-sized foods to accompany a pot of rich and creamy fondue. We love using crusty breads, grapes, figs, blanched vegetables and freshly sliced apples and pears. Get this chardonnay cheese fondue recipe.
22. Blue cheese pizza with pears and arugula
Photo, Christian Lacroix.
23. Pear cocktail
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Perfectly elegant in a small coupe glass, this early fall sipper was mixed up for us by Micah Jensen at RauDZ, in Kelowna, B.C. Get this pear cocktail recipe.