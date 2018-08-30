23 Of Our Best Pear And Plum Recipes For Late Summer

1. Plum cobbler

The structured cobbler topping contrasts perfectly with the gooey plum and blackberry base, making it a dessert no one will be able to get enough of. Get this plum cobbler recipe.

2. Pear and watercress salad

Loaded with goat cheese, watercress and walnuts, this pear salad pulls both summer and winter duty. Whether you want a light lunch or a dinnertime side dish, this salad won’t disappoint. Get this pear and watercress salad recipe.

3. Dutch baby with roasted plums

The trick to crisp and fluffy Dutch baby pancakes is a hot pan. Use an oven-safe frying pan: it takes less time to heat up, and will be ready in 7 to 9 minutes. Top with roasted plums or fresh fruit. Get this Dutch baby with roasted plums recipe.

4. Supper salad with roasted fruit

Love apples and pears? Reinvent these fruit-bowl staples with just 15 minutes in a 425 F oven, then add to a green salad. Get this supper salad with roasted fruit recipe.

5. Grilled zucchini-pear salad

Switch up your salad routine by leaving out the lettuce! Here we’ve put together a balanced salad with ripe pears and grilled zucchini, and sprinkled it with peppery arugula. Get this grilled zucchini-pear salad recipe.

6. Earl grey and vanilla pears

Serve this fragrant fruit and sauce over vanilla ice cream or thick yogurt. Get this earl grey and vanilla pears recipe.

7. Classic French toast with roasted plums

You won’t need maple syrup if you top your French toast with roasted plums. Get this classic French toast with roasted plums recipe.

8. Roasted plums

If you have some time this weekend, pick up a fresh vanilla pod and some plums for roasting. (We’re obsessed with this over our yogurt in the morning.) Get this roasted plums recipe.

9. Financier plum cake

At this time of year, let local ingredients shine. This cake is a simple way to make the most of those plums you picked up at the farmer’s market. Get this financier plum cake recipe.

10. Pear and currant empanadas

Sweet, spiced pear filling is rolled into empanada dough and topped with coarse sugar to finish for a great hand-held treat. Get this pear and currant empanadas recipe.

11. Ginger-plum pandowdy

Lightly spiced fruit sits under a simple crust that’s sure to delight. While these mini pies may look like they’re made by a pro, they’re easy for beginner bakers to master. Get this ginger-plum pandowdy recipe.

12. Creamy pear and mascarpone brioche

Warm pears cooked in a sweet brandy sauce top this decadent brioche, the perfect finale to a late summer or early fall meal. Get this creamy pear and mascarpone brioche recipe.

13. Summer plum salsa

A twist on summery homemade salsa! Try with our Tandoori lamb pops. Get this summer plum salsa recipe.

14. Easy plum jam

Plums are one of the simplest fruits to jam, since they don’t need to be peeled. The cardamom adds a subtle perfume but can be omitted (or use cinnamon). Get this easy plum jam recipe.

15. Vanilla and red wine braised pears

These pretty pears will impress your guests at your next dinner party… or you can enjoy them on your own. They’re delicious however you choose to serve them. Get this vanilla and red wine braised pears recipe.

16. Ricotta-plum crostini

Slices of baguette, topped with smooth ricotta and thinly sliced plums. Best served with a side of maple-balsamic arugula salad. Get this ricotta-plum crostini recipe.

17. Roasted vanilla pears

This incredibly simple vanilla-infused dessert is best served warm from the oven, with a dollop of whipped cream on top. Get this roasted vanilla pears recipe.

18. Almond and plum tart

Tangy plums nestled in a melt-in-your-mouth almond filling on a no-fail shortbread crust? This tart is perfect for after-dinner lingering. Get this almond and plum tart recipe.

19. Pears with sweet-masala yogurt

Spiced yogurt topped with sliced pears and drizzled with honey or maple syrup. A satisfyingly sweet, and fruity dessert. Get this pears with sweet-masala yogurt recipe.

20. Roasted plum and spinach salad

A full-flavoured spinach salad with plums tossed in maple syrup, with hunks of crispy bacon, red onion and roasted sage. Get this roasted plum and spinach salad recipe.

21. Chardonnay cheese fondue

Prepare a colourful platter of bite-sized foods to accompany a pot of rich and creamy fondue. We love using crusty breads, grapes, figs, blanched vegetables and freshly sliced apples and pears. Get this chardonnay cheese fondue recipe.

22. Blue cheese pizza with pears and arugula

The peppery arugula, bold blue cheese and sliced pears are strong, complementary flavours. Serve with a side of creamy mustard sauce. Get this blue cheese pizza with pears and arugula recipe.

23. Pear cocktail