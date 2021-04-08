15 Of Our Absolute Favourite Cookie Recipes

If we could keep the cookie jar full at all times, it would be with these cookies. Bite into chewy chocolate cookies, oatmeal-raisin, CBD-infused ones, and more with these all-time winners from the Chatelaine recipe archives. We dare you to bake just one type (it’s impossible). Get all our best cookie recipes below:
Whipped shortbread cookies
One of our most popular cookie recipes. Each bite of these delicate, buttery cookies melts in your mouth. Get this whipped shortbread cookies recipe.
Watch: Skillet chocolate chip cookie recipe
