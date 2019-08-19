16 Classic Cake Recipes For Every Occasion

Sometimes the best recipes are the ones that keep things simple. These classic cakes cover every event, from birthdays to dinner parties and late-night cravings (no judgement). From our take on a deep and delicious chocolate cake (watch how to make it below), to an airy angel food cake, an Insta-worthy ombre layer cake and a crumbly coffee cake, these are the recipes we come back to again and again.

Gallery Classic cake recipes Photo, Erik Putz. Easy chocolate cake This riff on McCain’s Deep n’ Delicious cake is one to keep in your back pocket at all times. Get this easy chocolate cake recipe.