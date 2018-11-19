27 Beet Recipes That Add A Ton Of Colour And Flavour To Your Plate

Beets are in season into the cool month of November, making them a staple at this time of year. Along with providing a beautiful hit of colour to whatever you’re cooking, they lend a sweet, earthy flavour, which is perfect when the weather starts to get (and stay) cold.

How to buy and store beets

Choose small to medium-sized beets. The skins may be rough and should be dry. If beets still have their greens attached, trim and save separately (they can be sautéed or added to salads). Wrap beets loosely in paper towel and keep in the fridge for up to several weeks.

How to prepare and use beets

Can you eat raw beets?

Yes! Peel beets, then cut into sticks for crudités, thinly slice on a mandoline or grate into salads, slaws and baked goods.

How to roast beets

Wrap beets individually in foil, then roast on a baking sheet at 400F for 1 hour. Let cool enough to handle. As you unwrap each beet, use the foil to rub the beet and peel off the skin. Slice and drizzle with extra- virgin olive oil and chopped tarragon or chives for a simple side, or add to salads or sandwiches.

How to boil beets

Peel first, then boil until beets pierce easily with a knife (25 to 45 min). Toss with olive oil, orange zest and salt for a side dish, or add to salads or smoothies.

The best way to peel roasted beets