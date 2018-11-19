27 Beet Recipes That Add A Ton Of Colour And Flavour To Your Plate

1. Roasted beet salad with tahini dressing
2. Falafel Buddha bowl
3. Beet-cured salmon gravlax
Looking for a great, make-ahead brunch classic to wow your guests? Give cured salmon gravlax a try. Use beets to give the gravlax an extra bit of pizzazz. Get this beet-cured salmon gravlax recipe.
4. Power beet smoothie
A beet smoothie for breakfast? Why not! Blend them up with some frozen bananas and raspberries and a bit of Greek yogurt for a tasty start to your day. Get this power beet smoothie recipe.
5. Beef and beet borscht
This borscht gets its bright, rich hue from beets and shredded red cabbage. It’s also a great meal for leftovers — the flavours continue to develop and improve overnight! Get this beef and beet borscht recipe.
6. Nordic meatballs with kale salad
7. Sesame-ginger-beet quinoa bowl
8. Quick pickled beets
If you’ve got more beets than you can reasonably eat, why not give pickling a try? Pickled beets last up to a month and are great toppings on sandwiches, burgers, salads and more. Get this quick-pickled beet recipe.
9. Velvety beet cupcakes with raspberry icing
10. Mediterranean beet plate
For this colourful starter plate, mix and match your beets (we’ve added golden beets here for contrast). Serve overtop creamy Greek yogurt with parsley, and slices of crisp crostini. Get this Mediterranean beet plate recipe.
11. Beet latkes
These latkes are topped with smoked salmon and caraway sour cream. Potatoes have nothing on these sides. Get this beet latkes recipe.
12. Beet-za
Try this new take on pizza. Puff pastry gets baked with colourful beet slices and crumbled cheese and is topped with fresh basil to finish. Get this beet-za recipe.
13. Beet relish recipe
Ditch the cranberry sauce this holiday season. Beet relish is a great side for Christmas turkey or tourtière. Get this beet relish recipe.
14. Pickled beet devilled eggs
Let your devilled eggs soak in homemade pickled beet juice for a few hours to give them a beautiful purple ombre finish. (Prep tip: older eggs are easier to peel after hard-boiling than new ones.) Get this pickled beet devilled eggs recipe.
15. Beet hummus
This hummus is a breeze to make, and even easier to eat — we put it on everything! Get this beet hummus recipe.
16. Superfood sandwich
Stack it up! This sandwich takes our grainy brown bread and loads it up with our favourite superfoods. (You have to try it.) Get this superfood sandwich recipe.
17. Beet-chup
Sweet beets easily replace tomatoes in this wonderfully tangy homemade ketchup. We love it on hot dogs, burgers and fries too. Get this beet-chup recipe.
18. Beet brownies
This delicious, chocolatey recipe includes 2 cups of grated beets. (And you can’t even tell.) Get this beet brownies recipe.
19. Nordic shrimp sandwich
Another way we enjoy beets (when we’re not roasting or secretly baking them into desserts) is pickled. It’s a tangy, flavourful way to add beets to wraps, salads and sandwiches. Get this Nordic shrimp sandwich recipe.
20. Beet horseradish
This peppery sauce packs the perfect kicked-up punch when it’s made from scratch. Get this beet horseradish recipe.
21. Beets and greens salad
22. Dillicious beet salad
We love pairing this healthy beet and beet greens salad with citrusy Arctic Char. Get this beet salad recipe.
23. Pickled yellow beets
24. Roasted beets
Healthy and simple! Roast foil-wrapped beets until tender, remove from skins, then mix with chopped greens and a light lemon vinaigrette. Get this roasted beet recipe.
25. Swedish egg, dill and beet sandwich
26. Peach and beet carpaccio
Put those pickled beets to good use! They pair perfectly with the sweet-tasting peach, while onions rounds out the starter salad. Get this peach and beet carpaccio recipe.
27. Beet-barley risotto with ricotta
