12 Ways To Make (Tasty, Nutritious) Breakfast In 10 Minutes — Or Less

1. 5 minutes: Superfood baked granola
Photo, Erik Putz.
2. 5 minutes: Overnight chia oatmeal
Photo, Erik Putz.
3. 5 minutes: Best breakfast sandwich
4. 5 – 10 minutes: Yogurt parfait with muesli
Photo, Erik Putz.
Layer toasted muesli with yogurt and fresh fruit — we love it with juicy oranges and just a touch of honey. (Bonus: If you toast this 10-minute muesli the night before, this turns into a 5-minute dish.) Get this yogurt parfait with muesli recipe.
5. 10 minutes: Banana-coconut toast
Photo, Erik Putz.
6. 10 minutes: Soft-boiled eggs with tomato soldiers
Photo, John Cullen.
7. 10 minutes: Smoothie bowls
Photo, Sian Richards.
Simplify your morning with an energizing smoothie bowl and a pared-down, stress-free routine. These easy, eye-pleasing meals begin with a fruit and yogurt base and are packed with protein, fibre and vitamins. Get these smoothie bowls recipes.
8. 10 minutes: Fruit and nut oatmeal
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Slow cooked overnight, this oatmeal is ready to dish up first thing when you wake up. Just add berries, nuts and a drizzle of honey. It’s the original comforting stick-to-your ribs breakfast. Get this fruit and nut oatmeal recipe.
9. 10 minutes: Apple-cinnamon instant oatmeal
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
10. 10 minutes: Homemade crepes
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
11. 10 minutes: Perfect boiled eggs
12. 5 minutes: Strawberry, banana and papaya smoothie
Masterfile.