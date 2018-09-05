12 Ways To Make (Tasty, Nutritious) Breakfast In 10 Minutes — Or Less

1. 5 minutes: Superfood baked granola

This make-ahead granola lasts for up to two weeks. In the morning, simply sprinkle it over yogurt with fresh fruit, and enjoy. Get this superfood baked granola recipe.

2. 5 minutes: Overnight chia oatmeal

It’s perfect for a fibre-rich, protein-packed brekkie on the run. Get this overnight chia oatmeal recipe.

3. 5 minutes: Best breakfast sandwich

A super quick, easy and delicious breakfast. (Bonus: It actually takes 3 minutes to make!) Get our best breakfast sandwich recipe.

4. 5 – 10 minutes: Yogurt parfait with muesli

Layer toasted muesli with yogurt and fresh fruit — we love it with juicy oranges and just a touch of honey. (Bonus: If you toast this 10-minute muesli the night before, this turns into a 5-minute dish.) Get this yogurt parfait with muesli recipe.

5. 10 minutes: Banana-coconut toast

Forget avocado toast. This 10-minute dish has 13 grams of protein and 8 grams of fibre, making it the smartest slice around. Get this banana-coconut toast recipe.

6. 10 minutes: Soft-boiled eggs with tomato soldiers

Just dip it! This savoury breakfast dresses up the soft-boiled egg by adding colourful toast soldiers topped with vibrant garden tomatoes. Get this soft-boiled eggs with tomato soldiers recipe.

7. 10 minutes: Smoothie bowls

Simplify your morning with an energizing smoothie bowl and a pared-down, stress-free routine. These easy, eye-pleasing meals begin with a fruit and yogurt base and are packed with protein, fibre and vitamins. Get these smoothie bowls recipes.

8. 10 minutes: Fruit and nut oatmeal

Slow cooked overnight, this oatmeal is ready to dish up first thing when you wake up. Just add berries, nuts and a drizzle of honey. It’s the original comforting stick-to-your ribs breakfast. Get this fruit and nut oatmeal recipe.

9. 10 minutes: Apple-cinnamon instant oatmeal

Add this super-speedy idea to your recipe box and you’ll never skip breakfast again. Get this apple-cinnamon instant oatmeal recipe.

10. 10 minutes: Homemade crepes

Create this French classic at home for a deliciously upgraded (yet speedy) breakfast. Get this homemade crepes recipe.

11. 10 minutes: Perfect boiled eggs

It’s all in the timing. Whether you like them runny or totally firm, perfect eggs are just a few minutes away. Get this perfect boiled eggs recipes.

12. 5 minutes: Strawberry, banana and papaya smoothie