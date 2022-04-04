Pineapple Fried Rice
Start your weekly dinner plan off strong with a zesty plate of fried rice, featuring tangy pineapple and orange juice, perfect for sharing at the table. Get this pineapple fried rice recipe.
Pinto Bean Taquitos
For a satisfying, spicy crunch, try these pinto bean taquitos with some plant-based sour cream, hot sauce and chopped cilantro on top. Get this pinto bean taquitos recipe.
Mushroom and Lentil Stroganoff
With tender roasted potatoes, chunks of cremini mushrooms and lemon-zested cabbage, this stroganoff is a dream dinner plan feature. Get this mushroom and lentil stroganoff recipe.
Pesto Potato Soup
Add some colour and comfort to your dinner plan with this fresh spring-inspired soup, featuring the perfect blend of peas, pesto and garlic. Get this pesto potato soup recipe.
Tempeh Bolognese
Elevate your next pasta dinner with crumbly tempeh, a hearty mix of bell peppers, mushroom and garlic, and aromatic basil for garnish. Get this tempeh bolognese recipe.
