Recipes

5 Easy, Delicious Plant-Based Dinners For Every Night Of The Week

Add colour and comfort to your dinner plan with a fresh spring-inspired soup, pineapple fried rice, pinto bean taquitos and more.

Amy Symington Updated

Photography by Erik Putz; Food styling by Ashley Denton; Prop styling by Madeleine Johari

Pineapple Fried Rice

Start your weekly dinner plan off strong with a zesty plate of fried rice, featuring tangy pineapple and orange juice, perfect for sharing at the table. Get this pineapple fried rice recipe.

Photography by Erik Putz; Food styling by Ashley Denton; Prop styling by Madeleine Johari

Pinto Bean Taquitos

For a satisfying, spicy crunch, try these pinto bean taquitos with some plant-based sour cream, hot sauce and chopped cilantro on top. Get this pinto bean taquitos recipe.

Photography by Erik Putz; Food styling by Ashley Denton; Prop styling by Madeleine Johari

Mushroom and Lentil Stroganoff

With tender roasted potatoes, chunks of cremini mushrooms and lemon-zested cabbage, this stroganoff is a dream dinner plan feature. Get this mushroom and lentil stroganoff recipe.

A bowl of pesto potato soup garnished with oat milk cream on a yellow tablecloth with two spoons beside it and some toast

Photography by Erik Putz; Food styling by Ashley Denton; Prop styling by Madeleine Johari

Pesto Potato Soup

Add some colour and comfort to your dinner plan with this fresh spring-inspired soup, featuring the perfect blend of peas, pesto and garlic. Get this pesto potato soup recipe.

Photography by Erik Putz; Food styling by Ashley Denton; Prop styling by Madeleine Johari

Tempeh Bolognese

Elevate your next pasta dinner with crumbly tempeh, a hearty mix of bell peppers, mushroom and garlic, and aromatic basil for garnish. Get this tempeh bolognese recipe.

