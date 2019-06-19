The Ultimate Summer Feast

To celebrate Filipino cooking, we created a buffet-style, mouth-watering finger food kamayan menu featuring seafood, grilled meats, vegetables and garlic rice. No plates or utensils are used—in Tagalog, kamayan means “by hand.” Simply scoop up some rice, press it into your palm, add some meat and veggies, and pop it into your mouth. Note: These recipes can be easily doubled or tripled for a truly epic feast.

Gallery Kamayan Photo, Ashley Capp. Food styling, Ashley Denton. Prop styling, Rayna Marlee Schwartz. Grilled corn (pinoy elote) Corn is a primary crop in the the Philippines, and a huge part of meals. With only 10 minutes of prep time, this side will become a go-to part of summer dinners. Get this grilled corn recipe.