The Ultimate Summer Feast

Full of Filipino flavours—sweet, salty, sour and ridiculously delicious—these buffet-style, communal feasts take grilling to a whole new level.

A table of friends digs into a Filipino-style kamayan feast, including grilled adobo kalbi ribs and fried garlic rice

To celebrate Filipino cooking, we created a buffet-style, mouth-watering finger food kamayan menu featuring seafood, grilled meats, vegetables and garlic rice. No plates or utensils are used—in Tagalog, kamayan means “by hand.” Simply scoop up some rice, press it into your palm, add some meat and veggies, and pop it into your mouth. Note: These recipes can be easily doubled or tripled for a truly epic feast.

Grilled corn (pinoy elote)

Corn is a primary crop in the the Philippines, and a huge part of meals. With only 10 minutes of prep time, this side will become a go-to part of summer dinners. Get this grilled corn recipe.
