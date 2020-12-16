18 Festive Holiday Sugar Cookies

From the sweet and simple classic, to eggnog, candy cane or mocha-laced, the sugar cookie can do it all.

These classic cookies cover all the bases—from ice box to no-roll sugar cookies, sandwich cookies and beautifully decorated cookies, to cookies so good they don’t need any frills, we have them all. (Psst: We have 200 other amazing holiday cookie recipes to bake, too—don’t miss out!)

Gallery holiday cookie guide, sugar cookies Photo, Erik Putz Raspberry sugar sandwich cookies These sugar cookies are dipped in white chocolate (red gel food colouring is the secret to the rosy hue), sprinkled with crushed red peppercorns and sandwiched together with a sweet raspberry jam. Get our raspberry sugar sandwich cookie recipe.

Watch: How to roll icebox sugar cookies