Throughout the pandemic, Birgit Uwaila Umaigba’s impassioned, righteous voice has made certain that the struggles of Canadian nurses don’t go unheard.

An agency nurse working at hospitals throughout the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), as well as a clinical instructor and professor at Centennial College’s nursing program, Umaigba has an intimate understanding of the issues Canada’s nursing sector faces. When COVID-19 devastated our already struggling healthcare system, she knew that stories from the front lines—especially those of nurses—had to be heard.

Umaigba moved from Nigeria to the GTA in 2011 and graduated from Seneca College-York University’s nursing program. She quickly discovered that working full-time in nursing while being a master’s student, a clinical instructor and a new mom wasn’t a balance she could manage. Instead of taking a traditional nursing job, she had no choice but to pursue a job as an agency nurse—a form of work with a higher risk of injury and no benefits, paid sick days or job security.

Umaigba learned that agency nurses operate as outsiders in the facilities they’re deployed to. There are no orientations and no access to employee badges, which means they can’t access basic amenities, such as staff bathrooms. Sometimes they’re forced to call staff each time they need to enter or exit a ward or even access medications for patients.

Since the pandemic struck, the burden on all nurses has become much heavier. “Nurses around me were overwhelmed,” Umaigba says. “People had their number of patients double. Nurses who weren’t trained to work in the ICU were having to work in the ICU.”

Upset by how the Ontario health- care system was failing nurses, Umaigba started speaking out. Through interviews and social media activism—including the creation of the popular Twitter space #NursesSpeakOutForHealth—Umaigba became one of the strongest advocates for Canadian nurses during the pandemic.

Through her work, Umaigba has raised awareness about how racialized and poor communities have borne the brunt of the pandemic, the mental health struggles nurses face and the injustice of Ontario’s Bill 124—wage suppression legislation that effectively barred nurses’ pay from keeping up with inflation (though a provincial court later struck down the bill). —Nour Abi-Nakhoul