What You Need To Know About SNC-Lavalin, The Liberals, And Jody Wilson-Raybould

The firestorm threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is less than a week old, and it’s just getting started. The Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner confirmed on Monday afternoon his office is investigating the Liberal government over allegations published last Thursday in the Globe and Mail that the PMO tried to interfere with the potential criminal trial of Quebec engineering giant SNC-Lavalin. Then, on Tuesday, Jody Wilson-Raybould — the former justice minister, and current minister of veteran affairs — announced she’s resigning from Trudeau’s cabinet amid allegations the government pressured her to cut a deal with the company.

Here’s what you need to know about what could be the biggest political story of the year (and yes, it’s still only February).

Is the prime minister himself facing an ethics investigation?

Yes, and so is the Prime Minister’s Office. The ethics commissioner Mario Dion believes the government might have ran afoul of the Conflict of Interest Act, and his office has launched an “examination,”as described to CTV News.

The move comes after the NDP asked the commissioner to step in and after opposition parties called for an investigation (even one Liberal MP joined that chorus). Trudeau then said he “welcomes” such oversight.

The government also faces the threat of the justice committee — NDP and Conservative MPs have forced an emergency meeting for Wednesday with the goal of eventually demanding testimony from high-ranking staff and politicians, including Trudeau’s chief of staff, his principal secretary, the new Justice Minister and Attorney General David Lametti, and the old one at the heart of the controversy: Jody Wilson-Raybould.

How is Jody Wilson-Raybould in the middle of this? Wasn’t she one of the party’s rising stars?

She was — a former B.C. Crown attorney and B.C. regional chief for the B.C. Assembly of First Nations tapped for the high-profile role of Justice Minister and Attorney General, amid the fanfare of the new Liberal government’s promise to advance the equality of women and embrace true reconciliation with the country’s Indigenous peoples (promises that critics argue haven’t been kept). Then, Wilson-Raybould was demoted mid-January to Minister of Veterans Affairs (yes, it was viewed by many as a “demotion,” since it’s considered a less-powerful position in the government).

Didn’t that raise any flags?

At the time, the Liberals portrayed the shuffle as just one of many moves as Trudeau prepares for the fall election. But that perception changed dramatically last week with the Globe’s bombshell article. It used unnamed sources to report that the PMO wanted Wilson-Raybould to step in and help SNC-Lavalin negotiate a “deferred prosecution agreement” — essentially, a way for companies to pay their way out of criminal trials. Those agreements only became law this fall, causing some to question whether the Liberals tailor-made this law for SNC-Lavalin. The company’s employees have made illegal campaign donations to the party in the past and had lobbied Trudeau’s government on exactly this point.

Wilson-Raybould, according to the Globe, was unwilling to step in.

To the media, she’s said little. In her letter of resignation from cabinet, Wilson-Raybould said “I am aware many Canadians wish for me to speak on matters that have been in the media over the last week. I am in the process of obtaining advice on the topics that I am legally permitted to discuss in this matter and as such, have retained the Honourable Thomas Albert Cromwell, CC as counsel.”

Meanwhile, Conservative leader Andrew Scheer has called on the Liberals to waive attorney client privilege so that Wilson-Raybould can speak freely.

Wait, what did SNC-Lavalin allegedly do, again?

In 2015, the RCMP charged the company — a major employer in Quebec — with corruption for allegedly paying various Libyan government officials nearly $48 million in bribes, and defrauding other Libyan entities to the tune of nearly $130 million, all between August 2001 and September 2011 (former employees were also charged in the investigation).

SNC-Lavalin has been arguing (and heavily lobbying) that it’s far too big an employer and too important to the Quebec economy to endure a trial and the potential financial fallout. When the government announced in October 2018 the case would go to court, SNC-Lavalin shares fell to their lowest since 2016.

The company had reportedly been continuing to look for a way out of a trial — a fate that now appears unlikely.

What else is the government saying in its defense?

Trudeau has been clinging to one phrase since the story broke: that he didn’t “direct the attorney general, current or previous, to take any decision whatsoever in this matter.”

Whether there’s a difference between “directing” and “pressing,” as the Globe reported, he hasn’t clarified. “Direct” is the only verb he’s used.

Trudeau told reporters on Monday that he’d met with Wilson-Raybould “a couple of times” since arriving the day before in B.C. and that “she confirmed for me a conversation we had this fall where I told her directly that any matters involving the director of public prosecutions were hers alone,” but pundits smell, at the very least, obfuscation.

On Tuesday in Winnipeg, Trudeau answered reporters’ questions about the resignation. “I am surprised and disappointed and to be honest don’t entirely understand why Jody Wilson-Raybould made the decision that she did. Because if anyone, particularly the attorney general, felt that we were not doing our job fully, responsibly and according to all the rules, as a government, it was her responsibility to come forward to me this past fall and highlight that directly to me. She did not. Nobody did. And that’s why I continue to be puzzled and disappointed by her decision to step down from cabinet,” Trudeau said.

While the prime minister has been making public statements, unnamed Liberals appeared in a scathing story painting Wilson-Raybould as a “thorn in the Liberals’ side.” They variously described her as selfish, hard to work with and suggested she didn’t really care about Indigenous affairs since one source “saw her at Indigenous caucus just once.” The piece set off backlash among those who saw it as “racist and sexist innuendo” and another example of how women in power are lambasted for acting like it.

What does this mean for the election?

The government’s sunny, squeaky clean image that swept it to victory in 2016 has been sullied on environmental issues, international relations, and Indigenous relations. But these allegations go to the very heart of Trudeau’s more-ethical-than-thou messaging.

“The allegation involving Jody Wilson-Raybould and its aftermath has effectively kneed the Liberal government where it hurts the most — squarely in its Real Change™ optics,” wrote Anne Kingston.

It could also severely undermine government’s “rule of law” argument in the controversial detention of a Chinese businesswoman, Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou.

“They have built up this rule of law so high and so mighty, and it will fall flat on its face if we can connect the dots if we find out they have tipped the scales of justice,” noted CTV Ottawa bureau chief Joyce Napier.

If the allegations are proven true, it all bodes extremely ill for Trudeau’s re-election bid. The questions go something like this: How can he be a feminist if he demotes a key female star in the party for standing her ground ­— a star who then resigned from his cabinet? How can he have integrity if he’s allegedly working behind the scenes for corporate interests? What political change is there in a prime minister who apparently doesn’t want to answer fully the question of whether, or how much, he may have pressured Wilson-Raybould?

