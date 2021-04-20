Your Horoscope For May 2021

Taurus

April 20-May 20

For your birthday season, there will be a heavy emphasis on how you uplift and support yourself. The new moon rejuvenates any inkling or desire to hype up all the growing up you’ve been busy with. There is a new you trying to emerge and it starts with letting go of old stories about who you are. Take inventory of the people who support you only so you can extend your gratitude. Expect some sweetness and generosity from your friends this month ahead.

