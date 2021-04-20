Your Horoscope For May 2021

May shows up on our doorsteps carrying bundles of gifts and welcome challenges. Mercury and Venus enter Gemini on the 3rd and 8th, respectively. Mercury in its own sign is strong and gives our brains extra processing power. Though it will retrograde at the end of the month on the 29th, it gives us extra time to troubleshoot and problem solve. A new moon in Taurus takes place on the 11th bringing a touch of magic and wonder to our senses. It may make reality a touch sweeter despite the pandemic. The best gift of all, Jupiter enters its home sign Pisces on the 13th. Whatever it touches, it showers with affirming optimism, generous affections and the excitement of possibilities. Gemini season begins when the Sun enters Gemini on the 20th, signalling the end of spring and the beginning of summer soon. And lastly, a full moon and total lunar eclipse occurs on the 26th, culminating whatever began at the last eclipse in December 2020. Read your horoscopes for personal guidance.
Taurus
April 20-May 20
For your birthday season, there will be a heavy emphasis on how you uplift and support yourself. The new moon rejuvenates any inkling or desire to hype up all the growing up you’ve been busy with. There is a new you trying to emerge and it starts with letting go of old stories about who you are. Take inventory of the people who support you only so you can extend your gratitude. Expect some sweetness and generosity from your friends this month ahead.
