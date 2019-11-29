Woman of the Year 2019: Katharine Hayhoe

“The most important thing we can do is talk about climate change—why it matters to us and what we can do to fix it,” says Katharine Hayhoe. The atmospheric scientist and political science prof has been doing that a lot, including in Chatelaine. (She guest edited our Green Issue last spring.) In September, the United Nations recognized her efforts with its prestigious Champions of the Earth award. But Hayhoe knows just how much more needs to be done.That’s why she’s transforming her YouTube series, Global Weirding, into a podcast. She’s also writing a book and will kick off the New Year by giving talks in Canada, the U.S. and Europe, before heading to D.C. for the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

